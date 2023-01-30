×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: January 30, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci’s New Creative Director: The Reaction

Fashion

Tiffany & Nike Tease Upcoming Collab After Photos Leak

Accessories

High Jewelry Houses Embrace Color, Big Stones and Sharing

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

Paris-based designer Arthur Avellano ditched textiles, gained A-list clients and cinched a spot on the official Paris Fashion Week schedule.

Arthur Avellano
Avellano RTW Spring 2023
Avellano RTW Spring 2023
Avellano RTW Spring 2023
Avellano RTW Spring 2023
View ALL 34 Photos

For Paris-based designer Arthur Avellano, the past year has been quite the ride.

Hailing from Toulouse, a city in southwestern France best known for its aerospace industries, he was slowly rebuilding his latex-centric label after the pandemic when he got a call. “One of the coats was selected by Kanye West for Paris Couture Week, but it ended up not being worn,” recalled Avellano. The American rapper nonetheless purchased the coat and Julia Fox was spotted wearing it at her New York birthday bash in January 2022.

Within months, his high-gloss looks were seen on Kim Kardashian; “Emily in Paris” star Camille Razat, who chose a fire engine red number to attend the AmfAR gala at the Cannes Film Festival that summer, and Katy Perry, who wore a hot pink puffer and matching outfit for her November concert in Tokyo.

Related Galleries

Now he is slated to make his debut on the official Paris Fashion Week calendar at 4:30 p.m. on March 7.

Looks from the spring 2023 Avellano show.

Avellano’s foray into latex began began after he read “Fetish: Fashion, Sex & Power” by director and chief curator of The Museum at FIT Valerie Steele, while a student at the Institut Supérieur des Arts et du Design de Toulouse (ISDAT). “What really impressed me was the heavy drape of this material, which you don’t normally see and that people are unfamiliar with,” he said.

Its pull continued and grew during his fashion education at Paris’ Atelier Chardon Savard. Being in a niche where he was practically solo and using a material that required inventing new techniques and fabrications was irresistible.  

After graduation, a series of unsuccessful job applications led him to throw caution to the wind and launch his own brand in 2016, bootstrapping a first collection from sketches he’d unsuccessfully submitted to the Hyères fashion festival.

A first runway show for spring 2018 and soon after, a presentation slot on the official Paris men’s schedule, had retailers like H.Lorenzo and Opening Ceremony come calling, drawn to his designs with a menswear slant. Other brands also came to Avellano for his expertise, like Balenciaga, with which he has been collaborating since 2019.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, leaving the emerging label with canceled orders and a surfeit of already-produced hoodies.

A spring 2023 Avellano look.

Over the lockdown, Avellano and business partner Jean-Gabriel Paya, a graffiti artist and composer, curtailed wholesale altogether, focusing on consulting. Beyond being a source of revenue for his own studio, relocated to the Marais in a 1,000-square-foot space, the work provided Avellano with motivation “because it means we have developed a unique know-how that even big houses can’t achieve,” he said. “It’s a real thrill.”

Add to that private clients and performers looking for stage outfits, and business has been doubling year-on-year since Avellano relaunched the brand in 2020 — except in France.

“Other than luxury houses, we have zero French private clients,” he said with a rueful laugh, explaining that up to 90 percent of his private clientele is in the U.S., putting the opening of a studio in Los Angeles on the cards. It would allow him to serve last-minute custom orders for entertainment and cinema. “And we’ve had our work retouched by competitors who end up ruining the item.”

Relaunching e-commerce in early 2021 confirmed that latex is what consumers want from him. “It turns out it’s easier to sell a [latex] dress at 4,000 euros than an 80-euro hoodie,” he quipped.

As a symbol of this new direction, he wiped his slate — and Instagram account — clean ahead of the spring 2022 season.

Now that his name is starting to circulate, he’s attracting new talents and even specialists are coming to him to showcase their latest innovations, like 3D printing, molding or collage. “We realized that our material [latex] was put aside for very long because of its fetishist aura but if you take the time to work it, you realize that you can make widely wearable items — or haute couture.”

This is epitomized by his spring 2023 collection. Shown in a catwalk show in historic nightlife spot Les Bains Douches, it carried the “bourgeois with a twist” aesthetic Avellano imagines — without a scrap of fabric in sight.

Retail prices range from 260 euros for a tank top and 450 euros for a 3D-printed bodysuit up to 1,700 euro for a catsuit and 3,700 euros for an oversized coat. All items are produced on-demand in Paris and the brand holds no inventory.

Tailoring and dresses, now making up a third of the collection, are the bread-and-butter of the brand, said the designer. Footwear is one of the fields that Avellano is eyeing for the future and he’s also in talks with Swarovski to include crystals in further developments. 

“People called us a one-trick ‘mono-material’ brand and I found it funny because we are not the only ones [with a specialty]. Plus our [latex] stuff sells. Hoodies didn’t,” he said. Though, “once our name has more weight, maybe people will end up buying our hoodies.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

Hot Summer Bags

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad