With an abbreviated show schedule and as the coronavirus outbreak widened by the day, New York Fashion Week took on a surreal “stop the world, I want to get off” feeling — or, as one retailer put it, “The world is spinning at a million miles an hour.”

There were nonetheless a few “fashion moments,” including Marc Jacobs’ dance performance-cum-fashion show at the Park Avenue Armory on Wednesday night that closed NYFW to the sounds of thunderous applause.