Attention Influencers and Designers: FGI Introduces New Rising Star Awards Categories

The 2023 honorees will receive their awards at the annual gala in May.

Jason Wu front row at Jason
Jason Wu Lexie Moreland/WWD

The Fashion Group International has rolled out two new categories for its 2023 Rising Star awards.

Indicative of the industry’s collaboration craze, for the first time there will be an award for “Collaborations” between content creators and fashion or beauty brands. To be eligible, the alliances need to last for between one and six years. The award will be awarded to both parties as a joint win.

FGI is looking to acknowledge the “increasingly vital role” that social media influencers play in the fashion industry, according to FGI president and chief executive officer Maryanne Grisz.

Some might argue that given their reach and quantifiable digital-driven sales they have more clout than many designers. The global fashion influencer market is expected to generate $17.12 billion in 2027 compared to $2.02 billion in 2020, according to the Fashion Influencer Marketing Market Report.

Another significant change is the organization’s decision to replace the three individual Rising Star awards for Womenswear, Menswear and All-Gender awards with ones for Eveningwear, Ready-to-wear and Activewear. The new set-up falls under Fashion Apparel Collections and is in response to consumers’ interest in fluid fashion and current trends.

FGI will open up Rising Star applications on Monday through Nov. 21. The finalists for the 27th annual event will be revealed in December. Contenders will then take part in juried presentations, which will be followed by membership voting. The awards ceremony is slated for May.

In addition to the new categories, there will be Rising Star awards for existing categories — Accessories, Beauty Entrepreneur, New Retail Concept, Fine Jewelry and Sustainability.

The FGI Rising Star Awards have served as a pipeline in recognizing on-the-rise talent in fashion, beauty, accessories and retail.  In May, FGI presented this year’s Rising Star awards before a crowd of more than 300 people. As one of the first post-pandemic shutdown awards events that attracted such a substantial turnout, the event doubled as a reminder of the collective effort that makes New York City’s fashion community run. Presenters and honorees did not just salute new talent, but they spoke of the perseverance, reinvention and in some cases longevity that are needed to build a business and in some instances careers. Jason Wu, Laura Kim, Fernando Garcia and Kerby Jean-Raymond are among the creatives who have won Rising Star awards from FGI.

