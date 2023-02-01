×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 1, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Couture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels

Business

Canada Goose Gets into Resale

Fashion

Saint Laurent Said to Have Leased Founder’s Original Couture House

EXCLUSIVE: AZ Factory Taps Colville Duo for Next Show

Lucinda Chambers and Molly Molloy will show a one-off collection on March 6 during Paris Fashion Week.

Molly Molloy, Lucinda Chambers, Colville.
Molly Molloy and Lucinda Chambers Courtesy of AZ Factory

Molly Molloy and Lucinda Chambers, the design duo behind the colorful and eclectic Colville label, are the next guest designers at AZ Factory, WWD has learned.

They are to unveil their collection on the runway on March 6 during Paris Fashion Week, aiming to bring joy, energy and inspiration to the industry — as was the aim of AZ Factory’s late founder, Alber Elbaz.

Chambers, best known for her 25-year stint as fashion director of British Vogue and her long collaboration with Marni during the Castiglionis’ era, said it was “truly an honor” to have been asked to contribute to Elbaz’s legacy.

Related Galleries

“I have been in the fashion industry for over 40 years now and he was a titan amongst men, not only a brilliant designer, but a wonderful human being,” she enthused. “To be surrounded by the team he brought together has been a joyous journey, filled with memories as well as new beginnings. Molly and I feel in such safe and inspirational hands.”

Molloy, who had worked as design director at Marni, has consulted in recent years on J.J. Martin’s fashion brand La Double J, in addition to her work on Colville and the biannual publication Parterre De Rois.

She said she relished the opportunity to collaborate with AZ Factory “with a common goal of making women feel beautiful, strong and empowered.”

Molloy and Chambers are the latest design talents invited to express their interpretation of “smart fashion that cares.”

In a statement shared first with WWD, AZ Factory said it selected Chambers and Molloy because they “share a sharp vision that has always empowered diversely beautiful women as well as free-spirited individuality.”

Colville RTW Spring 2023
A look from the Colville spring 2023 collection. Courtesy of Colville

Chambers and Molloy founded Colville in 2018, describing it as “the antithesis of fast fashion” in the pursuit of clothes with individuality and longevity, made in concert with women’s social projects and an ethos of sustainability. The brand also sells accessories and home wares such as blankets, cushions, rugs, poufs and vases.

A joint venture forged between Compagnie Financière Richemont and Elbaz in 2019, AZ Factory has invited a range of guest creatives, from young up-and-comers to more established talents, in the wake of the founder’s death in April 2021 from COVID-19.

Previous guest amigos and amigas — the nomenclature AZ Factory employs — have included South African designer Thebe Magugu; size-inclusive brand Ester Manas, designed by Ester Manas and Balthazar Delepierre, and Paris-based designer Lutz Huelle.

Richemont has been fine-tuning and elaborating the strategy and business model at AZ Factory, and has also dabbled in couture among AZ’s various product stories.

It recently said guest creators would also include recent graduates and high-potential students, plus left-field creatives not directly related to fashion, such as DJs.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

Hot Summer Bags

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

AZ Factory Taps Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy for Next Show

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad