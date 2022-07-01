×
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 1, 2022

Balenciaga is Opening a ‘Couture Store’ in Paris

It is located at 10 Avenue George V downstairs from the atelier and couture salons.

Balenciaga's couture store in Paris
Balenciaga's couture store in Paris Courtesy of Balenciaga

Thanks to Balenciaga’s maverick creative director Demna, soon Parisians and tourists alike will be able to pop into a Balenciaga Couture Store for limited-edition clothes, accessories and gadgets.

Located at 10 Avenue George V, the new retail attraction is slated to open on July 6, the same day as the show unveiling Demna’s second couture collection since the Kering-owned fashion house resumed the activity last year after a 53-year pause.

Cédric Charbit, CEO of Balenciaga, described the location as a “gateway to couture, which remains a very closed universe, especially for new generations. In this new store, products, made-to-measure services and retail excellence are a reinvention of the Balenciaga client experience. It is exciting to be able to present this level of craft, creativity and made-in-France savoir-faire in our historical address.”

In a release, Balenciaga said the street-level shop would offer “exclusive creations of clothing, accessories, and exceptional objects ranging from artisanal to highly technological,” noting that all items would be exclusive to the location, sold in limited editions and with the possibility to personalize them upstairs, where its historic couture salons and atelier are located.

Retail prices were not immediately available.

Instead, the couture store was characterized as a “gesture to share Balenciaga know-how and welcome customers who want rare and unique products within the historic Parisian address.”

Cristóbal Balenciaga, a Spanish fashion designer, opened his couture house at 10 Avenue George V in 1937, accruing an almost mythic reputation for his uncompromising standards and architectural shapes. He closed up shop in 1968.

Balenciaga noted its couture store for women and men would be open Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and by appointment on Mondays and Saturdays.

In an interview with WWD last year, Demna said his intent was “bringing couture into the modern context and communicating it to the current audience,” who might not realize Balenciaga’s roots are in haute couture.

“They think it’s a brand that started with the Triple S sneaker,” he said. “So in a way, it’s kind of educational, but also putting in the spotlight what is the most important thing about fashion, and to me couture is the purest expression of that.”

