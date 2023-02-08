×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 8, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Hermès Wins Court Battle Against Mason Rothschild Over ‘MetaBirkins’ NFTs

Fashion

New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Three

Pop Culture

EXCLUSIVE: Tan France Joins Express as Lead Stylist

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Unveil National Children’s Alliance Partnership

The three-year program will include training dedicated mental health professionals, raising public awareness of child abuse issues and educating the French fashion house on child protection.

Balenciaga in Miami Design District
Balenciaga's new store in the Miami Design District. Noua Unu Studio

PARIS — Balenciaga and the Kering Foundation have partnered with U.S.-based association National Children’s Alliance for a three-year program, the fashion organizations said Wednesday.

The partnership will have three main focuses, including the training of nearly 2,000 mental health professionals to support survivors; providing education to the French fashion company on child protection and ways to promote child safety and well-being, and raising public awareness of the issues.

The partnership stemmed from the advertising scandal in late 2022 that saw the French fashion house, creatives involved in the visuals and even its famous fans engulfed in a wave of outrage.

Related Galleries

At the time, the fashion house’s president and chief executive officer Cédric Charbit had sketched out major changes in Balenciaga’s “content organization,” vowed to go on a “listening tour” with child protection groups, and to set aside “a significant fund for grants to organizations so that we can help make a difference in protecting children.”

Commenting on the partnership, the NCA’s chief executive officer Teresa Huizar said that receiving “evidence-based, trauma-focused mental health treatment” could “mean the difference between life and death” for those affected, given the “strong correlation between childhood trauma and negative health effects.”

This is “why Balenciaga’s and the Kering Foundation’s support for this program is so urgently needed,” she continued.

The newly trained mental health professionals will serve an estimated 55,000 children over the three-year program, according to the organizations.

According to Kering’s chief sustainability and institutional affairs officer Marie-Claire Daveu, the fashion group started supporting children affected by abuse in Europe in 2019, as a result of its 15-year work combating violence against women. “During this time, we discovered another reality: the intersection between violence against women and violence against children,” she stated.

The foundation is already working with La Maison des Femmes, an intake program part of the French hospital system which serves women in Paris and surrounding areas, and Face à l’Inceste, a French child protection association dedicated to combating incest.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

Hot Summer Bags

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Announce National Children’s Alliance Partnership

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad