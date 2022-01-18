Bally Appoints New Creative Director

MILAN – Bally has appointed Rhuigi Villaseñor as its new creative director.

His first collection for the Swiss luxury brand Bally, owned by JAB Holding Company, is to bow for spring 2023.

He succeeds Pablo Coppola, who exited Bally in 2017 after a three-year experience, the last to hold this role.

Born in Manila, Villaseñor is the founder, chief executive officer and creative director of the Rhude brand, which includes ready-to-wear and accessories and lifestyle partnerships including homeware and automotive.

“Over the past three years, we have redefined our positioning, successfully consolidating the brand across product offering and customer touchpoints,” said Nicolas Girotto, chief executive officer of Bally. “This strong foundation, rooted in an embrace of our Swiss identity, enables us to progress on our ambitions. In this transformative moment, and having found the right champion in Rhuigi, we are ready to move Bally to the next level.”

Girotto defined the designer “a talented visionary,” and said he was confident in his ability “to continue evolving the contemporary relevance of our brand and accelerate growth while preserving Bally’s core values. Having acutely followed Rhuigi’s ascent, I am excited by how his natural creativity and energetic spirit have made him one of the industry’s greatest idea generators and community builders. Rhuigi’s deep understanding of Bally’s history coupled with a distinct appreciation of the Swiss lifestyle will be instrumental in ushering the brand into the future.”

A Filipino and American national, raised in several continents before emigrating to the U.S. at the age of nine, Villaseñor started his career in Los Angeles, influenced in this path by his mother, a tailor, and his father, an architect. He founded Rhude in 2015.

Bally “has been worn in my family from generation to generation, from my grandfather to myself. The brand’s pioneering legacy across social innovation and 171 years of luxury heritage is a true inspiration, and I am drawn to the company’s paramount commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship,” said Villaseñor, who will be based between Los Angeles and Switzerland. “I have always admired the Swiss approach to luxury, its discreet representation of excellence, and symbiotic openness and care for the environment. Nicolas and I connected on our shared vision, and it is with immense honor that I accept this challenge. I look forward to invigorating and modernizing the brand while respecting its longstanding tradition, sharing its story further with a wider community.”

Manuel Martinez, chairman of Bally,” said “Villaseñor has a profound comprehension of the brand’s potential and will bring a synergistic creative force, articulating the brand further while propelling the foundational repositioning successfully led by Nicolas over the past three years.”