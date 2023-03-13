Bally Partners With Adrien Brody on Capsule Collections

MILAN — Adrien Brody made quite an entrance at Bally’s fall show in Milan last month wearing a forest green suit — but his attendance wasn’t just as a guest. On Monday, the Swiss luxury brand will reveal a collaboration with the Academy Award-winning actor and artist.

For the first time, Brody will debut as a designer to create a series of capsule collections for Bally.

The capsules will comprise ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and other accessories all designed by Brody with support from Bally’s creative studio to celebrate his love for a journey, inspired by a lifetime of travels around the world.

Bally’s chief executive officer Nicolas Girotto said, “Since the early 20th century, the brand has partnered with the world’s leading creative talent, from illustrators to architects, musicians to artists” and underscored Brody’s “unique style and creative vision.” Expressing his admiration for Brody’s “work on screen and in the studio,” he said he was “excited to see his interpretation of Bally’s artistic heritage through his unique, multicultural and sophisticated lens.”

The capsule collections will be available at the end of the year on bally.com and select Bally stores and multibrand retailers worldwide.

“As an artist I am extremely excited to explore a new form of creative expression,” Brody said. “I am honored to partner with Bally in this special collaboration, allowing me to channel my creative energy in a new way. In my work, I have spent a lifetime on the road, inhabiting new lives in unusual places. Traveling and exploration has been a constant theme and great inspiration for me personally and will guide the narrative as I create capsules that capture and distill the beauty of a journey.”

Brody was the youngest actor to win an Academy Award for Best Actor for Roman Polanski’s “The Pianist” at age 29 in 2003 and is known for his performances in movies ranging from “The Darjeeling Limited” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel” by Wes Anderson to portraying Luca Changretta in the fourth seasons of the BBC series “Peaky Blinders.”

Most recently, he portrayed Arthur Miller in the Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde.” He is also an accomplished painter and comes from a family of artists as his mother, Sylvia Plachy, is a recognized photographer whose work has been celebrated globally by museums and in numerous books and published works.

Brody is no stranger to fashion, as he has appeared in the campaigns for Ermenegildo Zegna around the early Aughts as his career was booming, he modeled for Prada’s epic fall 2012 runway show and he has also worn Dior and Dolce & Gabbana on the red carpet — not to mention he is dating Marchesa fashion designer Georgina Chapman.

Nicolas Girotto and Adrien Brody

Previous Bally artistic collaborations include a 2017 partnership with music producer Kasseem Dean — better known as Swizz Beatz — and Spanish artist Ricardo Cavolo for a men’s and women’s accessories and ready-to-wear capsule range that launched in September that year.

The 27-piece Bally Collective, curated by Swizz Beatz collection and designed by Cavolo, featured the Barcelona-based artist’s bold graphic prints and shaman motifs.

A year earlier, Bally’s then-creative director Pablo Coppola partnered with Parisian artist and graffiti artist André Saraiva on a capsule collection. These were inspired by artistic partnerships that go back to the early 1900s archival Bally posters by Bernard Villemot.

Bally appointed Rhuigi Villaseñor as its new creative director in January 2022.