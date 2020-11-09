MILAN — Bally is continuing its efforts to raise awareness of climate change.

The Swiss company is launching a limited-edition capsule of 37 eco-friendly products and all proceeds will benefit the Bally Peak Outlook Foundation, established earlier this year with the aim to fuel expeditions for the preservation of mountains across the world. The initiatives range from cleaning up the base camps of eight 8,000-meter mountains in the Himalayas, including Mount Everest, to building new sustainable trails to access the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

Bally tapped Swiss artist and activist Michel Comte to photograph the campaign for the collection, setting it in Switzerland’s Rhône Glacier, near the Furka Pass.

Protecting the Alps’ glaciers from global warming is also a focus of the Bally Peak Outlook Foundation. The photos show how the glacier is partially covered in an expansive UV blanket, which helps to preserve the glacier by reflecting sunlight and reducing seasonal melting by up to 70 percent.

The Bally Peak Outlook range includes men’s and women’s ready-to-wear ranging from thermal sets and padded hoodies to water-resistant shells and T-shirts made in Italy of recycled materials and featuring blue aster accents.

The capsule includes accessories such as leather backpacks and sling bags, and a selection of climbing-inspired bracelets and belts, key holders, beanies, gloves, scarves and socks, also all made using eco-friendly synthetics or yarns. A blanket features an archival Bally poster print.

The project also has Bally collaborating with Vibram for a special sole on a curling boot, redesigning the brand’s first curling boot made in 1952 as part of its sponsorship of the Swiss Olympic team at that year’s Winter Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo. With five unique layers, the shoe’s sole boasts shearling, cork, EVA rubber, cotton fiber wadding and Vibram’s Arctic Grip.

Bally also worked with the storied Sigg firm on BPA-free aluminum water bottles made in Switzerland, and with Japan’s outdoor gear and apparel company Snow Peak for titanium compact cook sets, mugs and stainless coffee percolators.

The launch of the capsule coincides with the publication of Bally’s first Sustainability Report. Bally is also a signatory of the Fashion Pact.

By 2050, the company aims to have net-zero carbon emissions.