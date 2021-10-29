×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 29, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Talks Style, Sensuality and a Creative Director Role?

Fashion

Loro Piana Enters New Era With New CEO

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Presents Next Project for Humanity

Balmain Creates a Collection With a Western Twang for ‘The Harder They Fall’

The fringe-heavy capsule goes on sale on Farfetch, Netflix and Balmain sites on Nov. 3.

Balmain for The Harder They Fall
A look from Balmain's collection inspired by the Netflix series "The Harder They Fall." Farfetch

Olivier Rousteing watched American Westerns growing up in France, and he wishes there were movies available like “The Harder They Fall.”

The stylish and violent new Western, out Nov. 3 on Netflix, tells the story of rival gangs of Black cowboys, and Balmain’s creative director got to play a part: He designed a few pieces, including ponchos, that were integrated among the costumes created for the film by Antoinette Messam, and a spinoff collection inspired by the spirit of the movie.

The Balmain x The Harder They Fall Collection, spanning men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories, is to go on sale in tandem with the film’s release on Netflix.shop, Farfetch.com, balmain.com and select Balmain boutiques.

Balmain X The Harder They Fall
Olivier Rousteing put a luxurious spin on jeans jackets and fringed suede. Courtesy of Farfetch

Balmain bills it as Netflix’s first luxury fashion collaboration, with Rousteing insisting that fashion only becomes more relevant when it’s integrated “with today’s most compelling stories and music.”

Related Galleries

“It was such an interesting challenge for me,” he said in a phone interview on Friday. “It’s another way of presenting fashion.

“It was also interesting for me as a French designer to get inspired by the American West,” he added.

To be sure, “The Harder They Fall” brings to light the fact that as many as a third of American cowboys were Black, many of them newly freed slaves who headed west in search of a better life.

“I was really pleased to work on this project so that the next generation, when they start watching Westerns, they will find a different point of view,” Rousteing said.

The designer lauded filmmaker Jeymes Samuel for “helping to give the genre a much-needed push forward” by embracing historical truths and exalting them with cutting-edge filmmaking techniques, a stellar cast and an “extraordinary soundtrack” thanks to Shawn Carter, aka Jay-Z, one of the movie’s producers.

The designer added that he’s happy to see “among the many strong Black leads are powerful and fascinating female characters.”

Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors and Zazie Beetz are among the stars of a film that opens with the disclaimer: “While the events in this film are fictionalized…These. People. Existed.”

Rousteing’s take on Western-style blends some cliches of the look, including fringed suede and denim, with luxurious touches and the finesse of runway looks. Cue hundreds of grommets and intricate lacing on a fringed suede bolero jacket, and big gold buttons and epaulettes on a jeans jacket.

New for him is a palette hinged on browns and rust shades.

Men’s looks include a suede perfecto with fringed sleeves, a tuxedo jacket shaped like a bathrobe and sneakers with harness-like straps and a sole shaped like a horse hoof.

Balmain X Netflix
A men’s look by Balmain for the new Netflix film “The Harder They Fall.” Courtesy of Farfetch

Samuels describes Rousteing’s fashions for Balmain as “kickass” as the film with his “take no prisoners” approach, and its commitment to equality and inclusivity. “The brand hasn’t come to play, it’s come to make a statement,” he said.

Other fashion figures shining a spotlight on Black cowboys and cowgirls include Beyoncé, who credited them for inspiring her latest Adidas x Ivy Park collection, which has a rodeo theme, and Tommy Hilfiger, who featured the Compton Cowboys, a group of Black horseback riders who use equestrian culture to positively influence inner-city youth and combat negative racial stereotypes, in a recent campaign.

SEE ALSO:

Olivier Rousteing Reflects on a Decade at Balmain

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park to Highlight Black Cowboys in Next Drop

José Neves Pitches Farfetch as Netflix of Fashion

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Balmain Creates Western-themed Collection for 'The

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad