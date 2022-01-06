Ba&sh to Be Represented by 10eleven Showroom in the U.S.

Ba&sh, the French contemporary brand founded in 2003, entered the U.S. four years ago. Now with 39 stores in the U.S. and eight in Canada, the brand has forged a new relationship with 10eleven, a multiline showroom in the U.S. representing contemporary designers.

This is the first time a French women’s clothing brand has been represented by 10eleven founder Betsee Isenberg. As the exclusive wholesale retailer in the U.S. and Canada, 10eleven will support Ba&sh’s growth in North America.

“The unique and authentic nature of Ba&sh’s creations reflects a Parisian inspiration that will capture the imagination of American women,” Isenberg said. “The brand’s ability to celebrate femininity everyday through its collection of timeless pieces that offer endless combinations encapsulates the concept of French elegance and is set to make a lasting impression on the U.S. market.”

The showroom represents such collections as ALC, Kule, Essential Antwerp, Re/Done and Vince.

A spring look from Ba&sh. courtesy shot.

Starting with the pre-fall 2022 collection, Ba&sh will be represented in 10eleven’s showrooms in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas.

“At Ba&sh, we aim to to create desire for our garments in France and elsewhere. The partnership with 10eleven is the perfect opportunity to showcase our original and optimistic vision of fashion. Backed by the expertise that Betsee has developed over the past 30 years, we are embarking on an exciting adventure to introduce our original clothing to American women who are looking for something different,” said Pierre-Arnaud Grenade, chief executive officer of Ba&sh.

Ba&sh is available in more than 292 retail outlets in more than 15 countries. Investments made by the L Catterton fund, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Arnault Group in 2015 were accompanied by Grenade’s arrival as CEO. The brand is on track to generate turnover of 250 million euros, an increase of 20 percent versus 2019.

