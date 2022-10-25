Bella Hadid, Matthieu Blazy and Nensi Dojaka Among Fashion Awards Nominees

The British Fashion Council has announced the nominees for its annual fundraising spectacle The Fashion Awards. The ticket-selling event will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 5.

The major prize of the night, the designer of the year award, will be given to a British or international designer whose collections have made “a notable impact on the industry, defining the shape of global fashion.”

Its nominees include Demna for Balenciaga, Johnathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe, Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta, Miuccia Prada and Pierpaolo Piccioloi for Valentino.

Indya Moore and Evan Mock present the BFC Foundation Award to Nensi Dojaka during The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall. Getty Images for BFC

Designers competing for the independent British brand awards are Bianca Saunders, Erdem, JW Anderson, Molly Goddard and Wales Bonner.

The contestants for the BFC foundation award — which goes to a recipient or shortlist of the BFC’s support schemes, such as Newgen, the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund, the BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund and the BFC Fashion Trust — include Ahluwalia, Chopova Lowena, Nensi Dojaka, S.S. Daley and Wales Bonner.

Nominees for the model of the year award include Adut Akech, Bella Hadid, Lila Moss, Paloma Elsesser and Quannah Chasinghorse.

Billy Porter and dancers attend The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Other honors to be revealed during the night include the Isabella Blow award for fashion creator and outstanding achievement award, as well as 15 leaders of change, who have created positive change within the fashion industry this past year under the environment, people and creativity categories.

Dazed Group’s Jefferson Hack will receive a special recognition award for cultural curation for empowering youth through creativity that night as well, while some 50 young creative talents will also be celebrated via the new wave: creative initiatives.

Caroline Rush, chief executive officer of the BFC, said each one of the nominees “contributes a remarkable amount toward creating an industry that promotes self-expression and individuality, perpetuates joy and optimism and pioneers in innovation and positive change.”

The fashion awards is a key vehicle for the BFC Foundation to raise funds to help designers at all stages of their career via talent and education support, grant-giving and business mentoring. In the financial year 2021 to 2022, the BFC remitted more than 1.3 million pounds in funds to designers and scholars.