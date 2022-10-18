Benefits Use Fashion as Main Attractions

DRESSING FOR THE OCCASION: Fashion is often the draw for benefit events, and a few upcoming ones fit that bill to a tee.

A Carolina Herrera fashion show will be part of the program at the Breast Cancer Alliance’s annual luncheon Thursday. Creative director Wes Gordon will be in the crowd when his spring collection will be shown in partnership with the specialty retailer Richards in Greenwich, Connecticut. The models on the runway will feature women and men who have undergone medical treatment or are living with metastatic breast cancer.

Seven hundred-fifty guests are expected at the sold-out event in Rye, New York, which is expected to raise more than $1 million for breast cancer research. To date, the organization has awarded more than $32 million in grants. Fashion stylist Ann Caruso and four-time Olympic medalist Chaunté Lowe, who are both breast cancer survivors, will be the featured speakers. Attendees will also have the option of buying the Herrera spring styles at a trunk show at Richards on Thursday and Friday.

Housing Works’ annual Fashion for Action fundraiser will be a multiday, multiplatform event that will begin on Nov. 9. About 200 attendees are expected and actress Patricia Clarkson and Paper magazine’s editor at large Mickey Boardman will host the VIP gathering. The co-chairs are photographer Nigel Barker, Laura Brown, Bethann Hardison and Cameron Silver. Proceeds from Fashion for Action support Housing Works’ ongoing advocacy and integrated services to address HIV, AIDS and homelessness.

Boardman, Silver and others, like the actress Lorraine Bracco, musician Joan Jett, fashion designers Timo Weiland and Betsey Johnson and model Christie Brinkley, are offering selections. This year they will be serving up “Flashback”-themed assortments that are inspired by their favorite fashion moments so that different decades are expected to be well represented. Jett will be offering some laced-up leather pants with a leather bustier crop and Logan Horne is donating a Givenchy parka, Jimmy Choo sneakers, Jimmy Choo x Off-White jewelry, Lanvin high-tops and Louis Vuitton shorts, according to a Housing Works spokesperson. After the opening night festivities, the sale will run from Nov. 10 to 12 so that the public can shop in-person or online.