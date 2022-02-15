Bespoke Luxury Marketing Opens Manhattan Offices

Branding and luxury marketing agency Bespoke Luxury Marketing is expanding its operation.

The company, which has offices in Miami and Water Mill, N.Y., is taking new space at 600 Madison Avenue in New York.

“The addition of our New York City office will allow us to better serve our current client base and expand the agency’s footprint across all luxury lifestyle categories. This is a natural extension of the strong business we have built,” said Paul Jowdy, president of Bespoke Luxury Marketing, who was previously chief business officer of Fairchild Fashion Media, parent of WWD. Jowdy joined Bespoke last June.

Bespoke Luxury Marketing provides creative and tailored messaging for its clients. Leveraging an extensive database of ultra-high-net-worth individuals to micro-target relevant audiences, Bespoke Luxury Marketing has developed programs for clients including Lamborghini, Moran Yachts, Fabrikant Jeweler and leading names in hospitality, among others, said Jowdy.

The company was started nine years ago by two young tech-driven executives who entered the real estate business, working with luxury properties and high-net-worth clients. They then developed a database and created collateral content. Three years ago, they expanded into the luxury marketing business with Bespoke Luxury Marketing.

“Our unparalleled research, strategy and marketing capabilities augment offerings for our clients. We expand brands through targeted strategies and deliver impactful results across the board,” said Jowdy.

For example, Jowdy said the firm has done Lamborghini activations in the Hamptons during the summer where it asked the Italian brand for eight cars, and put their high-net-worth clients into the cars for the weekend. Lamborghini had 10 requests to buy the first season and 12 requests to buy the second season.

Jowdy noted that since he’s arrived, he’s more than doubled the business and looks for a 125 to 150 percent increase in gross revenues in 2022 over 2021. They have clients in the private aviation, travel, wellness and jewelry sectors. “This [the New York office] opens up doors and helps us expand further into categories such as fashion and beauty,” said Jowdy.

The company has amassed a proprietary database of more than 100,000 names that would be categorized as ultra-high-net worth individuals, he said.

The company operates like a full-service agency offering creative, brand strategy, website development, video and digital marketing. “What makes us so different is we take our clients and employ our database to market our clients’ products, too. Our niche is luxury,” he said.

For example, they put a deal together with a private aviation company and a private yacht firm. They are doing a Formula 1 event in Miami in May, where they will be entertaining consumers from their proprietary database on behalf of their marketing clients.

At Art Basel in December, they employed their database and hosted a 16-person dinner at a members-only sushi club for their client, Luxaviation, a European private aviation company. This was part of a larger program with Luxaviation where they were tasked with introducing the firm to the U.S. market. That included creating ads, and revamping their current assets and messaging to speak to the U.S. consumer via digital marketing, social marketing and database marketing.

The firm also publishes Bespoke Luxury magazine, which comes out three times a year and is mailed to their database.