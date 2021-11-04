×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 4, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Alessandro Michele on ‘House of Gucci’ and Learning to Love Hollywood

Business

Allbirds’ Stock Jumps Following IPO as Investors Buy Into Sustainability Message

Business

In the Post-pandemic World, Is Dubai the Newest Fashion Capital?

Bibhu Mohapatra Designs Opera Costumes for ‘Come Home: A Celebration of Return’

He designed about 15 costumes in total for the opera's male and female cast.

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:
The leading lady costumes for "Come Home: A Celebration of Return," designed by Bibhu Mohapatra. courtesy shot.

Bibhu Mohapatra has created costumes for the Washington National Opera’s performance of “Come Home: A Celebration of Return,” which will debut Nov. 6.

The opera will hold four performances at the Kennedy Center with themes highlighting liberty and idealism, and will pay tribute to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who was a longtime fan of the opera. Singers will perform selections from many of Ginsberg’s favorite operas, capped off with a special tribute video narrated by NPR correspondent Nina Totenberg. The event marks the reopening of the Kennedy Center after being closed during the pandemic.

There are video projections and staged selections from such operas as Rossini’s “William Tell;” Verdi’s “Nabucco;” Wagner’s “Tannhäuser;” Beethoven’s “Fidelio;” Bizet’s “Carmen;” Donizetti’s “Daughter of the Regiment,” and Verdi’s “La Traviata.” Singers include Pretty Yende, Isabel Leonard, Lawrence Brownlee, Alexandria Shiner, David Butt Philip and Christian Van Horn, among others.

Related Galleries

Mohapatra has designed 15 costumes for the female and male cast.

 

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:
The costumes for the leading men in “Come Home: A Celebration of Return,” designed by Bibhu Mohapatra. courtesy shot.

In an interview with Mohapatra, he said this wasn’t his first time designing costumes for the opera. Several years ago, he designed costumes for a performance of “Aida” at the Glimmerglass Festival in Cooperstown, N.Y.

The designer said he’s been working on the costumes for the Washington National Opera for the past two and a half to three months.

“They wanted to touch on the spirit of Justice Ginsberg and her relationship with the opera world,” he said. While each of the opera singers perform musical selections as a character, Mohapatra said he didn’t need to design costumes for their specific character. “I call it it opera couture, bringing high fashion and really beautiful crafted clothes and the artistry of opera to really create that bridge,” he said.

The costumes, developed for a cast of varying sizes, were produced in his atelier, as well as the costume shop in the Takoma neighborhood in Washington, D.C.

Among the fabrics he used were hand-loomed Ikat textiles from Odisha, India; silk chiffon; silk faille; lace; cotton; silk jacquards; tulle; light wool gabardines, and Dongria tribal weaves of Odisha. He said the women’s pieces “are really elegant and beautiful and are couture pieces.” Ranjana Khan provided the “beautifully colored feathered earrings,” he pointed out.

Many of the outfits are a nod to his heritage. “To me, being an immigrant and arriving in this country, growing in this country, educating myself, this project is another part of my American dream coming true,” he said. He said his first dream was realized when Michelle Obama wore his dress and coat for her visit to New Delhi, India, to be greeted by Narendra Modi, the prime minister.

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:
The lineup of opera costumes. courtesy shot.

Speaking to the creative process in designing for the opera, he said, “I had 100 percent leeway in creativity. I leaned on them and they gave me as much as I wanted, what they’re singing and what is the mood of it.”

 

FOR MORE STORIES:

Bibhu Mohapatra RTW Spring 2022

Bibhu Mohapatra Resort 2022

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Mohapatra Designs Costumes for "Come Home:

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad