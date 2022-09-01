Black Boy Knits Wins 2022 DHL Logistics in Fashion Award in Partnership With CFDA

DHL and the Council of Fashion Designers of America, have selected Black Boy Knits as the winner of the 2022 DHL Logistics in Fashion Award.

Black Boy Knits will receive a $15,000 grant to further its business internationally and mentorship opportunities from both organizations.

Black Boy Knits is an independent design studio founded by Jacques Agbobly during the height of the pandemic in 2020. Their goal is to highlight Black, queer and immigrant narratives and its cultural contributions through a global-focused lens. The studio focuses on creating unique pieces on a made-to-order basis. Black Boy Knits was also a finalist for the 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.

“As an Afro-Indigenous queer immigrant, equity, diversity and empowerment is at the forefront of what I create,” said Agbobly, who was born in Togo, and received his BFA from the Parsons School of Design. “This recognition will allow me to not only expand my business, but also achieve my mission of celebrating our culture and identity across the globe through our unique and customized fashion designs,” Agbobly said.

The DHL Logistics in Fashion Award is part of a larger partnership with CFDA to help fashion businesses capitalize on opportunities to expand worldwide. Last March, DHL Express U.S. said it has returned as the exclusive official logistics partner of the CFDA, a partnership geared toward helping fashion businesses capitalize on opportunities to grow worldwide.

“We are delighted to support emerging fashion designers, like Jacques, by giving them an opportunity to grow to new heights in the global marketplace,” said Cristian Vera, senior vice president of sales and marketing at DHL Express Americas. “Our partnership with CFDA and expertise in international logistics has helped hundreds of businesses in the fashion industry by allowing them to offer quick and reliable shipping to customers worldwide.”

As part of their partnership, CFDA members and interim members receive exclusive shipping rates and access to DHL office hours, where they can work directly with DHL shipping and logistics professionals and receive expert guidance regarding their global supply chain.

“By facilitating the global supply chain, our partnership with DHL is making it possible for CFDA members and emerging brands alike to expand their businesses internationally. We are looking forward to seeing how BlackBoy Knits leverages this incredible opportunity to reach even more customers across the globe,” said Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of the CFDA.