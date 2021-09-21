×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

‘Blazé Milano Is on the Rise’: Michele Norsa’s Word of Honor

As a strategic adviser, fashion veteran Michele Norsa is helping the brand to boost its business.

Delfina Pinardi, Corrada Rodriguez d'Acri, Maria
Delfina Pinardi, Corrada Rodriguez d'Acri and Maria Sole Torlonia. Courtesy of Blazé Milano

MILAN — As a savvy industry veteran, Michele Norsa is fully aware of the opportunities, but also of the huge challenges, that independent labels have to face to do business in Italy.

For this reason, Norsa, who is a member of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group’s board of directors and is executive vice chairman of Salvatore Ferragamo, is putting his skills and knowledge at the disposal of the next generations of fashion entrepreneurs.

In particular, about five years ago, through his daughter Ilaria, he met the trio behind Blazé Milano, the Italian niche luxury brand founded in 2013 by former stylists Corrada Rodriguez D’Acri, Delfina Pinardi and Maria Sole Torlonia. Norsa began to watch the brand until he became a strategic adviser.

“The fashion industry gave me a lot and I believe it’s important for myself to give something back, and one of the ways I can express my gratitude to the industry is to offer some advice to emerging labels with very good potential,” he said.

Related Galleries

A look from Blazé Milano Spring 2022 Collection
A look from the Blazé Milano spring 2022 collection. Courtesy of Blazé Milano

The executive praised Blazé’s focus on delivering a high-end, precise product offering, centered on the blazer as a versatile piece able to empower women and help them express their own personality, as well as on its communication strategy. “What pushed me to collaborate with them has also been the girls’ rational, professional and humble approach to business, which is key at every level,” he said.

According to Blazé chief financial officer Filippo Fani Ciotti, the company has a turnover of 4 million euros, which is expected to grow between 20 and 25 percent in 2021. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization  stand at 20 percent of sales.

Starting from the resort 2022 season, the brand brought the sales operations in-house, ending the partnership with Milan-based 247 showroom. Following this strategic move, Blazé saw its orders increase 100 percent compared to 2020, when the business was deeply affected by the pandemic, and 25 percent compared to 2019.

“I think that Blazé is taking the right steps to grow its international business and, at the same time, it’s preserving that perfectionism and that attention to detail that are crucial to succeed in the luxury segment,” said Norsa, adding that, “if the market returns to stable, normal conditions, Blazé is very close to making a significant leap.”

In particular, Norsa highlighted that the biggest goals for the brand will be the development of complementary categories enriching the product offer now focused on blazers, and international expansion, with a focus on Asia. “With a single product category, you can double your business, but it’s very hard to grow five times,” he said.

In Asia, Fani Ciotti said Blazé is seeing great results with its Atelier service, which enables consumers to create their own one-of-a-kind blazer.

While Norsa thinks that it’s too early for the brand to enter the direct retail business, pop-up shops inside department stores or in key resort locations might be interesting to boost the business and gain international visibility.

A look from Blazé Milano Spring 2022 Collection
A look from the Blazé Milano spring 2022 collection. Courtesy of Blazé Milano

While continuing its process of independent growth, Blazé is becoming an appealing brand for investors, according to Norsa. “However, opening the capital to an investor too early might be risky and at the same time the current bank system is offering interesting options for independent entrepreneurs,” he opined.

“In the future, we might consider to team up with a partner,” said Fani Ciotti, adding that “it won’t be only a financial partner, but also someone with the technical skills to help us boost the whole operations.”

Blazé is presenting its spring 2022 collection on Wednesday at Milan’s Tommaso Calabro art gallery, where the brand will also unveil an exhibition of Polaroid pictures, portraying the lineup worn by a diverse cast of international talents.

SEE ALSO: 

Independent Boutique Tangerine Opens in Brooklyn

Risky Business: Independents Open Shops Despite COVID-19

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Blazé Is Growing With a Little

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad