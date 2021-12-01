Blumarine Launches Hello Kitty Capsule Collection

MILAN — The most famous Japanese cat in the world is the protagonist of a limited-edition capsule collection conceived by Blumarine’s creative director Nicola Brognano.

The designer has teamed with Sanrio for a collection dedicated to Hello Kitty, which is exclusively available from today at Ssense.com and blumarine.com.

“Hello Kitty is an icon of my generation and fully represents the 2000s aesthetic to which I have been referring since the beginning of my path at Blumarine,” Brognano said. “Hello Kitty is cute, lighthearted, funny, international: For this reason, I am happy to present this collection as a world exclusive on Ssense.com, not a simple e-commerce platform but a real cultural meeting point with a young, eclectic and hyper fashionista audience.”

Blumarine’s signature feminine look is reinterpreted in a kawaii key in the capsule, focused on a color palette including a variety of pink shades. Hello Kitty pops up on 12 ready-to-pieces, along with a selection of accessories. Standout items include low-waist flared jeans, denim miniskirts, jackets with patches, Blumarine’s signature BluVi cardigans in different variations, embroidered sweaters, sweatshirts, as well as bandana tops decorated with embroideries or fringes. The offering is completed by mini bags, a belt with a maxi buckle, a choker and hairpins. Prices range from 495 euros to 910 euros.

“We are very happy to collaborate with a fashion icon like Blumarine,” said Silvia Figini, chief operating officer at Sanrio for EMEA, India and Oceania, and Mr Men, worldwide. “Brand partnerships are part of our DNA and they are consistent with Hello Kitty’s motto: ‘You can never have too many friends.’ The capsule is an amazing combination of both brands and we are sure our fans will be as excited as we are.”

The Blumarine brand was acquired by Liu Jo’s founder Marco Marchi in 2019. Under the creative direction of Brognano, who succeeded Anna Molinari at the creative helm of the fashion house, Blumarine has been relaunched channeling a 2000s vibe that has attracted international celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna and Gwen Stefani.

Blumarine operates 18 monobrand stores and its collections are available in 150 multibrand shops worldwide.

SEE ALSO:

Moore From L.A.: What Fashion Brands Can Learn From Mattel and Toys

Alessandro Enriquez Teams Up With Barbie

Everything to Know About the Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Movie