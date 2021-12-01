×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Virgil Abloh’s Legacy Honored at Fashion Awards in London

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alessandro Michele on Change, Experiments and Taking Risks

Fashion

Tommy on the Metaverse, and Why He’s Still Fixated on Buttons, Linings

Blumarine Launches Hello Kitty Capsule Collection

The limited edition is currently available exclusively at Ssense.com and blumarine.com.

Gallery Icon View ALL 17 Photos

MILAN — The most famous Japanese cat in the world is the protagonist of a limited-edition capsule collection conceived by Blumarine’s creative director Nicola Brognano.

The designer has teamed with Sanrio for a collection dedicated to Hello Kitty, which is exclusively available from today at Ssense.com and blumarine.com.

Hello Kitty is an icon of my generation and fully represents the 2000s aesthetic to which I have been referring since the beginning of my path at Blumarine,” Brognano said. “Hello Kitty is cute, lighthearted, funny, international: For this reason, I am happy to present this collection as a world exclusive on Ssense.com, not a simple e-commerce platform but a real cultural meeting point with a young, eclectic and hyper fashionista audience.”

Blumarine’s signature feminine look is reinterpreted in a kawaii key in the capsule, focused on a color palette including a variety of pink shades. Hello Kitty pops up on 12 ready-to-pieces, along with a selection of accessories. Standout items include low-waist flared jeans, denim miniskirts, jackets with patches, Blumarine’s signature BluVi cardigans in different variations, embroidered sweaters, sweatshirts, as well as bandana tops decorated with embroideries or fringes. The offering is completed by mini bags, a belt with a maxi buckle, a choker and hairpins. Prices range from 495 euros to 910 euros.

Related Galleries

“We are very happy to collaborate with a fashion icon like Blumarine,” said Silvia Figini, chief operating officer at Sanrio for EMEA, India and Oceania, and Mr Men, worldwide. “Brand partnerships are part of our DNA and they are consistent with Hello Kitty’s motto: ‘You can never have too many friends.’ The capsule is an amazing combination of both brands and we are sure our fans will be as excited as we are.”

The Blumarine brand was acquired by Liu Jo’s founder Marco Marchi in 2019. Under the creative direction of Brognano, who succeeded Anna Molinari at the creative helm of the fashion house, Blumarine has been relaunched channeling a 2000s vibe that has attracted international celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna and Gwen Stefani.

Blumarine operates 18 monobrand stores and its collections are available in 150 multibrand shops worldwide.

 

SEE ALSO: 

Moore From L.A.: What Fashion Brands Can Learn From Mattel and&nbsp;Toys

Alessandro Enriquez Teams Up With&nbsp;Barbie

Everything to Know About the Upcoming ‘Barbie’&nbsp;Movie

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Blumarine Unveils Collaborations With Hello Kitty

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad