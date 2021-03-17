Amid endless downtime, two high school best friends set out to create a wardrobe for the modern woman as she emerges from COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Interior, a new brand launching today, is cofounded by Jack Miner (the former director of finance and operations at Bode) and Lily Miesmer (who worked with her cousins, Pookie and Louisa Burch, on their since-shuttered brand, Trademark).

Both founders have deep experience in fashion, Miner having previously run his own brand for a time called Hecho that was based in Mexico City and Miesmer growing up and observing her uncle Chris Burch’s various dealings, as well as those of her cousins’ stepmother Tory, with whom she remains close.

“The name Interior is meant to signify our shared inner emotional spaces — that’s reflective of my relationship with Lily. We wanted to filter that sense of connection to the brand. We met in eighth grade math class,” Miner said. “We were interested in the same things that no middle school kid has any business being into — design books, film, literature,” added Miesmer who, like Miner, is now based in New York City.

The brand is an amalgamation of the two extremes that fashion could play to when life normalizes: There’s the tailored basics and louche separates that have become staples of work-from-home life, as well as more formal, artisanal specialties that women are itching to wear once dinner parties and regular theater jaunts become possible again. In Miesmer and Miner’s opinion, the post-COVID-19 wardrobe won’t lean toward one extreme or another — but instead will balance both elements to make dressing more personal, comfortable and focused on special details.

“The idea for the brand was really special pieces of clothing that had a lot of emotion behind with very precious or clever fabrications. We have double-faced satin opera coats with beading that is not practical but it’s underpinned by very luxe and simple basics, because that’s how I dress in my own life. It’s two spectrums of dressing,” Miesmer said.

In the new world, she sees women wearing their cashmere tracksuits to the ballet, with Interior’s patchwork satin jacket on top and paired with family heirloom opera pumps — as seen in the brand’s first look book styling. “It’s a hard thing to forget the glory of not wearing tight and uncomfortable jeans,” Miesmer said.

Interior’s launch collection of around 40 styles includes everything from poplin cotton pajama sets to cashmere suiting and sweats as well as a duo of evening dresses constructed from tiered shredded silk — knotted to resemble a vintage area rug. There’s also a perky bucket hat that extends well above the crown of the head — Interior’s sole accessory, but one on which the company could very well make its name. Everything ranges from $280 for a knit turtleneck to $3,950 for a teddy bear shearling coat. Most designs are priced around $1,000, which includes a crinkled taffeta puffer coat and multiple cotton shirtdress designs.

The line is now available for pre-order on Interior’s site with merchandise expected to ship this September. Miner and Miesmer expect to pre-sale all of their collections direct to consumers but also hope to eventually take on a select number of wholesale accounts. Product will also eventually be available on a made-to-order basis so that Interior will not be stuck with a large cache of inventory — one of the primary things that has been putting young brands out of business.

“We are self-funded right now, which I would say has made us think strategically about how we spend money and operate in a very lean way and assess the business model,” Miner said.

Now looking forward, the designers hope to soon introduce people in-person to their collection. “We’d love to do an event, I’m already scheming in my head what that looks like. What I really want to do is create meaningful community around the clothing and our brand,” Miesmer said.

“I think what’s nice about the way we approach design is that it’s very product-focused. We pay a lot of attention to the fit and fabrication and how that translates to wearability on a day-to-day basis. I think people will find it super exciting, not only how luxurious it is but also the application of the garments in their daily lives,” Miner added.