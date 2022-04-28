Bond Hardware Opens the Vault

Before launching Bond Hardware in 2012, Dana Hurwitz was refashioning found scraps of metal into performance pieces for New York’s underground club kids.

In the spirit of transformation, the designer and her creative partner Mariah Pershadsingh outfitted a selection of handbags, shoes and home furnishings in their metal hardware. Titled Bond Vault, the one-of-a-kind pieces are a testament to the brand’s commitment to the circular economy.

The Bond Vault installation. Courtesy of Bond Hardware

“This idea for the collection is years in the making,” said Hurwitz, a recipient of the Elaine Gold Launch Pad competition’s top prize. “Although working with pieces we have on hand has been a focus since COVID[-19].”

The Bond girls partnered with 1stDibs during the pandemic to make their offering more accessible, but soon began using the online marketplace to buy secondhand items for conscious creation.

By reimagining downmarket fetish items like nails and harnesses as objets d’art, Hurwitz and Pershadsingh deconstruct standard notions of luxury. The Bond Vault does the same — this time, from the top down.

For Vault’s first installment, she treated a beaten-up Balenciaga City bag thrifted in her hometown of Chappaqua, N.Y., with a detachable mace case, pony hair guitar strap and rubber-covered chain. Elsewhere, a crystal vase by Waterford, a velvet ottoman, and several Hermès bags were drilled into with Bond’s surgical grade stainless-steel hitch rings.

The Hitch Waterford vase. Courtesy of Bond Hardware

Available on Bond’s ecommerce site, Vault pieces are also part of an ongoing installation at the brand’s Brooklyn headquarters, an airy loft where its legion of provocateurs gather, shop, and occasionally get pierced.

“Exhibiting works where we live and create is a way of sharing the full experience Bond Hardware has always been for us,” said Pershadsingh, who resides at Bond headquarters with her pet Abyssinian cat, Tewari. “Bond goes beyond the closet. It’s home.”