×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Matchesfashion Picks Paolo de Cesare as CEO

Fashion

Balenciaga and Fortnite Debut Physical, Digital Collections

Eye

All the Looks From the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

Boss x Russell Athletic Comes to Milan Fashion Week With Baseball-themed Spectacle

The tie-up’s second iteration is being unveiled with a show-cum-spectacle at the Kennedy Sport Center in Milan.

The Boss x Russell Athletic capsule
The Boss x Russell Athletic capsule collection for spring 2022. Courtesy of Hugo Boss

MILAN — The Boss x Russell Athletic collaboration is slated to become a very physical, very experiential affair — in more ways than one.

On Thursday, the German brand will bring a baseball field to Milan, taking over the Kennedy Sport Center to present and celebrate the second collaborative sportswear collection with Russell Athletic, which will debut for spring 2022. The partnership was revealed in 2020 and the first drop was released last March, in the midst of the pandemic, but successfully attracted younger customers, hence the decision to keep it going.

Speaking over the phone from New York, Hugo Boss’ chief brand officer Ingo Wilts revealed exclusively to WWD what to expect from the event and second collection, underlining that the aim of the ongoing partnership with the Bowling Green, Ky.-based sportswear company is to tap into a new generation of consumers and turn them into Boss fans.

Related Galleries

“We are always seen as a tailoring brand — suiting, suiting, suiting — and here we show with Russell Athletic the other side of the brand,” he said. By delving deep into both labels’ archives the goal was again to “create something out of both, for a 24/7 lifestyle brand. It’s really for all to dress up and dress down, there’s a balance between the tailoring part and the sportier part.”

The collection comprises 60 looks, 48 of which will immediately be shoppable via the brand’s own store network and e-commerce after the Milan Fashion Week event, scheduled for noon CET. The capsule collection retails at between $88 for T-shirts and $995 for outerwear.

Drawing inspiration from the world of baseball and nodding to the relaxed silhouettes popular in the ’90s, the lineup includes varsity jackets, hoodies, sweatpants and checkered overcoats exalting the sartorial DNA of the Boss brand and the sportswear credentials of Russell Athletic — all done in a streamlined color palette of off-white, blue, camel and bright orange.

Patches with a co-branded Boss x Russell Athletic logo appear throughout the line, further highlighting the blend of both companies’ ethos.

The Boss x Russell Athletic capsule collection for spring 2022.
The Boss x Russell Athletic capsule collection for spring 2022. Courtesy of Hugo Boss

Wilts said the main target for this second drop “is really Gen Z, the idea is to turn them from customers into Boss fans, so that they last longer as customers and not just for the Russell Athletic products.”

According to Daniel Grieder, chief executive officer of Hugo Boss, the new capsule collection is aimed at “strengthening the brand’s position in the crucial growth area of casualwear and among younger consumers. Our goal is to inspire and excite existing and new customers alike.”

Further tapping into the target age group, the brand is mounting what is slated to turn into a true spectacle during fashion week. A slew of influencers along with models will parade the looks inside a mock baseball field with a marching band, cheerleaders and mascots to enhance the festive mood.

“It’s not a regular runway show; we wanted again to show a different side of the Boss brand at an event level. It aims to replicate an American baseball event in the Hugo Boss world,” Wilts explained.

“We want to show the collective spirit of the younger generations,” he added. This is also highlighted by the collection’s campaign imagery and film shot in New York by photographer Andrew Jacobs and filmmaker Matthew Dillon Cohen, respectively. Representing a snapshot of the city’s youth culture, they follow a group of friends relaxing and hanging out on the street, before heading off on a road trip for an impromptu game of baseball.

As no physical event would be complete these days without its digital counterpart, Boss is launching a TikTok challenge the day of the show, asking users on the popular social media platform to embrace the #BossMoves challenge. Five winners will be rewarded with an NFT collegiate jacket and the actual wearable item from the capsule.

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Boss x Russell Athletic Debuts Second

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad