Bottega Veneta Opens First Downtown New York City Store in SoHo

The brand continues its pursuit of younger, edgier shoppers in New York City with its new SoHo location.

Outside Bottega Veneta's new SoHo location.
Outside Bottega Veneta's new SoHo location. Courtesy/Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta continues its pursuit of New York’s trendiest shoppers. Following a pop-up shop this summer in Brooklyn’s hip-chasing Williamsburg neighborhood, the brand today opens a store in SoHo.

Located at 101 Greene Street, the 3,000-square-foot space encompasses Bottega’s ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, jewelry and accessories for both men and women, the first such location for the brand in downtown New York. The store adds to Bottega’s presence in New York City, where it also maintains a large flagship uptown on Madison Avenue.

A representative said that the store has been in concept phases since November 2020, well before last month’s sudden departure of creative director Daniel Lee, adding that, “the final direction of SoHo is an evolution of all the elements we have seen in other projects worldwide.”

Inside Bottega Veneta's SoHo store.
Inside Bottega Veneta’s SoHo store. Courtesy/Bottega Veneta

The space includes custom furniture and fixtures made specifically for the SoHo location, like Turkish-woven rugs installed in fitting rooms, leather furniture produced for VIP areas, and specially made resin and stone floors.

Bottega collaborated with local artists and craftspeople on the space, including wooden elements made by Brooklyn woodworking studio Vonnegut/Kraft — their work extending to shoe display fixtures, doorway handles and signage.

The Italian label continues on its new, trendier trajectory — now under recently instated creative director Matthieu Blazy, who replaced Lee shortly after his departure.

