Monday's Digital Daily: December 20, 2021

Mass Retail’s Beauty Blitz

Bottega Veneta Supports Italian Creativity With New Project

JD Group to Work With ABG to Bring Reebok Label to 2,850 Stores

The project allows the shops to leverage the luxury brand's visibility, celebrating Italian creativity at its best.

MILAN Bottega Veneta is supporting Italy’s storied bottegas, celebrating the studios and workshops that represent Italian creativity at its best. The project, called Bottega for Bottegas, shines the spotlight on Italian artisans, from Venice to Naples, and their craft.

The Italian luxury fashion company is helping to boost the visibility of these bottegas around the world, leveraging its own brand awareness.

In a new and innovative step in the industry, Bottega Veneta over the holiday season is removing its logo to highlight six selected bottegas and their produce, handing over its platforms: from advertising spaces, e-commerce and newsletters to the brand’s own store shelves and windows, both offline, including advertising spaces in Milan, and online, on its e-commerce website on newsletters and display advertising.

The message will be made even stronger by Bottega Veneta’s decision to remove its own products.

Participating Bottega Veneta stores include units in Milan’s Via Montenapoleone, in Rome and in Venice.

The company is also engaging its community by sending out a gift box containing an exclusive product selection from six out of the 12 bottegas involved. The gift box contains produce from Pasta Martelli; Riso Pozzi (rice); Carta Matruda (paper); Gin Ginepraio; Sapone Saponificio Varesino (soap); Gay-Odin chocolate, and Krumiri Rossi cookies.

This is only the first chapter, as every year Bottega Veneta will celebrate other bottegas by giving them visibility.

Bottega for Bottegas showcases the work of the bottegas, which were selected taking into account local realities, uniqueness of produce and global distribution capacities.

While promoting the products, Bottega Veneta isn’t selling them, as customers will be redirected to the online stores of each bottega to shop.

Examples of the selection include Gay-Odin chocolate from Naples with techniques that haven’t changed since Isidoro Odon set up the store in 1800; Vanini olive oil from Como, made traditionally by the Vanini family for more than 170 years, or Martelli artisanal pasta from Lari, Tuscany, dating back to 1926.

Other shops include: Orsoni Smalto (mosaics) from Cannaregio Murano 1889; Respighi Drums from Pavia; sparkling wine from Cantina Bisson from Sestri Levante; Enza Fasano ceramics from Grottaglie, in Apulia, and Amatruda paper from Amalfi — a 750-year-old tradition for this bottega.

