MILAN — Brave Kid, OTB Group’s company that specializes in the research and development, production and distribution of children’s wear, is in expansion mode.

Already a kid’s licensing partner of a range of high-end international brands, including Diesel, Dsquared2, Marni and No. 21, Brave Kid has signed a new agreement with MM6 Maison Margiela for the launch of the fashion house’s first line targeting boys and girls aged four to 14.

The first MM6 Maison Margiela children’s collection will launch with the spring 2022 season, even if the partnership between the two companies was teased with a capsule for fall 2021.

“We have big expectations for the launch of this new line, especially because there is a great buzz around MM6 and Maison Margiela,” said Germano Ferraro, Brave Kid’s chief executive officer. “Our president Renzo Rosso is personally involved in this project, which aims to translate MM6’s signature aesthetic into compelling children’s collections.”

While Brave Kid is looking to other partnerships in the kid’s wear industry to expand its portfolio, the company is also making a foray into retail.

Brave Kid has just debuted an online store, carrying the children’s wear assortments of some of its licensing partners, including Diesel, Marni and No. 21. The MM6 line will debut on the new e-commerce site with spring 2022 deliveries.

View Gallery Related Gallery The Stonewall Protest 2021

“We believe that the online retail business will play a bigger and bigger role for the future growth of companies,” Ferraro said. “We see great opportunities in this segment and, thanks to our direct e-commerce, will be able to offer a complete overview of the offering of our brands, which is impossible to convey in the world of wholesale.” In addition, the executive added that capsules and special deliveries will hit the e-commerce platform during the year.

Despite the pandemic, Brave Kid managed to grow its business in 2020. The company posted revenues of almost 50 million euros, up 5 percent compared to 2019.

“I think that we managed to grow also in such a challenging year because clients have rewarded those companies, like ours, that respect deliveries and supported them with payments and everything,” said Ferraro, who expects Brave Kid to close 2021 with 15 percent growth compared to 2020.

SEE ALSO:

Philipp Plein Inks Kids’ Wear License With Altana Group

Modes Gets Bigger in Children’s Wear With MiniModes Stores

GCDS Aims to Grow Bigger With New Children’s Wear Partnership