Brunello Cucinelli Celebrated by Neiman Marcus in Dallas

DALLAS — Neiman Marcus celebrated Brunello Cucinelli and some of his biggest fans Tuesday evening at a candlelit dinner for 200 in the Hall of State that climaxed in fireworks cascading over the famed Art Deco building in Fair Park.

“It’s overwhelming,” Cucinelli said in an interview. “We really are honored to be here.”

Big spenders came from Dallas-Fort Worth, New Orleans and both coasts for the celebration, which marked the same-day launch of the Icon Collection for men and women that Cucinelli created exclusively for the retailer. The event also highlighted the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion that he received last month in Paris.

The award is the engine for a yearlong promotion of Cucinelli that will include an exclusive fall collection inspired by Hollywood glamor and a party in Los Angeles, noted chief merchandising officer Lana Todorovich, dressed in a belted Cucinelli pantsuit and heeled sandals plus an interlocking Spinelli Kilcollin ring.

“It’s the whole idea of continuing to make a relationship with our clients,” she explained. “These are big investments and a powerful creative effort on his part and his team’s part.”

Sold in all Neiman’s stores and online, the Icon Collection is off to a fast start, with “many” customers buying all 50 pieces, she said. The looks include elaborate Opera knitwear items, which some people collect, in numbered editions of 24 and styles featuring Cucinelli’s signature monilli chain offered for the first time in gold tone.

“He’s really loved by our clients,” Todorovich said. “During the pandemic, Brunello held virtual Zoom meetings with hundreds of our clients. His message of optimism and hope and reminder that humanity has gone through trials and tribulations before was really something that they looked forward to.”

Cucinelli met clients over Champagne on the patio at the building’s entrance on the balmy evening. During dinner, he strolled along the two long tables, pausing to toast individual groups and check that the men in the sound booth had something to eat, which is his custom, according to a Cucinelli spokeswoman.

The Hall of State’s facade features dramatic 76-foot limestone pillars fronting a curved blue tile wall and a gold leaf statue of an archer. Inside, the main hall boasts a 46-foot painted ceiling towering over a green marble floor flanked by fluted square limestone columns and murals of events in Texas history.

Neiman’s decorated the columns with black-and-white blowups of Stanley Marcus presenting the Neiman Marcus Award to legendary designers, including Yves Saint Laurent.

“When I saw the grand entrance of this building, I was really impressed,” Cucinelli said in an interview. “As soon as you walk in you are met with this beautiful hall. This is architecture that lasts for 1,000 years.”

Standing below the massive gilt medallion at the end of the hall, Neiman Marcus Group chief executive officer Geoffroy van Raemdonck introduced Cucinelli as “a designer, an entrepreneur and most importantly, a humanist.”

Cucinelli and five of his executives all wore cream Stetsons as they mounted the white podium.

“I am so very moved and honored to be here,” the designer told the crowd. “I have always thought Neiman Marcus is the most beautiful luxury store in the world.”

Cucinelli recounted that when he first learned of the prize last year, he told his 100-year-old father, who has since passed away, and also announced it at the cemetery that holds his ancestors.

“When I came back from Paris, I went to the cemetery and I brought the prize and I said, ‘Here it is,’” Cucinelli said.

The brand is one of the top vendors at Neiman’s, which is his largest wholesale account, Todorovich said.

The U.S. accounts for 35 percent of his business, the designer noted.

“We would like these items and garments to be handed down to your offspring because there is a lot of craftsmanship that goes into them,” he said.

Guest Lynette Miller donned a Cucinelli pantsuit and heels for the occasion, accessorizing the ensemble with four strands of diamonds on chains.

“I am a fan,” she said. “I love how he brings subtlety back and all of the textures. He’s like an artist.”