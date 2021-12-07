×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 7, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Responds to TikTok Controversy Over Advent Calendar

Business

Under Pressure: Activist Shareholder Calls for Kohl’s Restructuring

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Lanvin Nabs Theory Executive to Ignite Global Growth

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison Avenue Flagship

The store features separate spaces for men's, women's, children's and lifestyle merchandise along with a bar and VIP area.

Gallery Icon View ALL 13 Photos

Brunello Cucinelli believes in New York, and the company has made a major statement about its confidence in the resiliency of the city by doubling the size of its Madison Avenue flagship.

The store, which opened more than a decade ago, has been expanded to nearly an entire city block at 683-689 Madison Avenue (at 61st Street), allowing the company to better showcase its entire brand offering.

“It’s 8,127 square feet — a true flagship store,” said Massimo Caronna, the president and chief executive officer of Brunello Cucinelli North America, who said the company was able to obtain the space next door that formerly housed Bally in order to expand.

The renovation began in February of 2021 during the height of the pandemic and the store remained open during the process. There are eight windows on Madison Avenue, separate shops for men’s, women’s, children’s and lifestyle collections, as well as a VIP fitting room and a bar area.

Related Galleries

“We opened on Madison in 2010 and the location proved to be a great choice for the brand aesthetic and clientele,” said Caronna. “It became our flagship and our most important store worldwide.”

All told, the company has 113 stores around the world and 33 in North America. And while the brand started out as wholesale-only, retail now accounts for 53 percent of its overall sales, he said. “It was always my dream to have a split between wholesale and retail,” he said.

As reported, the company posted sales of 502.6 million euros for the first nine months of the year, up 9.4 percent compared to the same period in 2019 and 32.7 percent above that of 2020. Sales in the Americas rose 37.4 percent to 161.2 million euros compared with 2020 and were up 7.9 percent from 2019.

“As we expanded into lifestyle, children’s wear and accessories, we thought it was important to find a larger footprint to showcase all our offerings,” he said of the Madison Avenue store. The larger space allows the brand to service both new and existing customers within specific dedicated areas and also provides a “sense of privacy to shop comfortably,” thanks in part to the two separate entrances, one for men and one for women. “Privacy today is luxury,” he said.

The store also allows the brand to expand its sportswear offering as well as men’s made-to-measure clothing and to better showcase seasonal offerings. “Every season, we aim to bring novelty to our collections,” he said.

The store offers the new eyewear collection with Oliver Peoples, the first time Brunello Cucinelli has partnered with another brand, Colonna said. Carolina Cucinelli, daughter of the founder, worked closed with the eyewear company to create the collection, and “we’re happy with the results,” he said.

Caronna said the store will offer made-to-measure appointments and trunk shows and will host events and charity collaborations. There will also be opportunities to hold private lunches and customers will be encouraged to visit the bar for an espresso or wine. “We want them to feel like they’re coming to our home, more than just a Brunello Cucinelli store,” he said.

The store design features natural tones of oak imported from Italy with metallic and material surfaces. A mix of antiques, such as 19th-century haberdashery piece from the Veneto region and a two-level desk from a tailor’s shop in Bologna, are juxtaposed with more modern elements.

And the boutique is segmented into areas intended to be reminiscent of an Italian home, including a library, living room and study.

“The physical boutique will always play an important part for the brand,” Colonna said. “It’s always made a difference for us to be able to connect with clients and being in-person allows us to build the relationship.” He said it’s also helpful for staff to walk the customers through the collection and style them in the most appropriate way.

Colonna said that although the lockdowns and store closures at the beginning of the pandemic were “very challenging,” the company believed that ultimately things would rebound.

“We took a stand in New York and believe there’s such tremendous energy here.” He said the brand continued to stay in contact with its customers, offering Zoom calls with the founder, and other digital events to “keep them connected.

“We came out more resilient and more connected,” he continued. “Brick-and-mortar is even more important now.” And while the e-commerce arm of the company grew during the pandemic, he believes that having both a physical and digital presence is the key to success. “They complement each other,” he said. The brand also expanded its stores in San Francisco, Chicago and Las Vegas during the pandemic.

Looking ahead, Colonna said the company just signed a lease to open a store in Palo Alto, Calif., next year, along with Scottsdale, Ariz. A new store in Chicago, which opened late last month, has performed well, and while there are no plans for a large retail rollout in the States, he said that where demand is high and there’s an opportunity to obtain a retail space with the square footage necessary to showcase the entire collection, the brand will consider adding a store.

There are also opportunities to work with wholesale clients to create “mini areas within stores,” for specific product categories such as the Neverending Stories sustainable cashmere collection, he said, a move that also allows the brand to “attract a younger customer as we move forward.”

In addition to the Madison Avenue store, the brand is also debuting its Casa Cucinelli concept in New York City this fall as well. The private client experience will offer customers the opportunity to shop the collection and personalize their wardrobes in an intimate setting outside of the retail store. The New York location joins others in Milan, London and Paris with Tokyo and Shanghai planned for the future.

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad