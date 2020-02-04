By  on February 4, 2020

Calvin Klein Inc. has hired two executives on an interim basis to supervise marketing and branding, effective immediately.

The two executives, Greg Stogdon and J.D. Ostrow, currently are partners at Frosty Pop, a design company based in Vancouver Island and New York City. Frosty Pop provides creative, marketing and branding support for companies, people and organizations.

