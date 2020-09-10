Calvin Klein has joined forces with Kith for a joint underwear venture.

For the first time in Calvin Klein’s history, it is teaming up with another brand for its iconic underwear, that will be launched Sept. 12. Kith for Calvin Klein is offered in two categories: Classic and Seasonal.

The Classic side combines Kith and Calvin Klein’s signature color palettes and applies Kith’s monogram pattern across underwear tops and bottoms. These elements are combined with a special co-branded Kith/Calvin Klein intarsia waistband. Styles include a men’s boxer brief and women’s bralette and thong in black, light heather gray, white, shark, wood rose and cinder.

For the Seasonal range, the product offering is expanded into new color ways and patterns and introduces new silhouettes.

The men’s Seasonal bottoms include the boxer brief in non-monogrammed solid bold colors such as black, white, dark navy, scarab, crimson and ultramarine. The women’s Seasonal product features various silhouettes in a lightweight mesh fabric, including an asymmetrical strap bralette, two racer back bralettes with matching thongs a well as a double-banded bralette.

The collection will be offered at Kith’s flagships where permanent Kith for Calvin Klein fixtures will be installed, as well as kith.com. In-store customers will also have the opportunity to create their own underwear three-packs with special packaging.

The launch will be accompanied by a campaign inspired by Calvin Klein’s iconic Nineties aesthetic. Gigi Hadid is featured in the campaign that is photographed by Cass Bird and styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

The campaign can be viewed on kith.com, as well as Calvin Klein’s billboard on Houston Street in New York as well as the La Cienega Boulevard billboard in Los Angeles.

The collection will be released Sept. 12 at Kith shops and at 11 a.m. on kith.com.