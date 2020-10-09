Jacob Jordan has been appointed to the new role of global chief merchant and product strategist at Calvin Klein Inc., effective immediately.

Jordan has been working in a consulting capacity with Calvin Klein since last May.

In this role, Jordan will oversee the global and North America merchandising strategy. He will work closely with brand and marketing leaders and in partnership with the design team under Suzanne Barton, chief product officer, to create global product strategies for key focus categories and hero products under the Calvin Klein brand that support a global product development framework.

He will report to Cheryl Abel-Hodges, chief executive officer of Calvin Klein.

“Since joining the brand as a consultant, Jacob has worked across departments to maximize the product, commercial and marketing impact of Calvin Klein product categories, while building assortments that elevate hero items. I am confident that Jacob’s diverse background, creativity and merchandising knowledge will continue to drive globally consistent and compelling product stories that resonate with our consumers,” Abel-Hodges said in a statement.

Jordan has held diverse roles at Apple, Louis Vuitton, Thom Browne and Helmut Lang. At Apple, he was the creative force behind special projects such as the Apple Watch Hermès and Apple Watch NikeLab collaborations, and led Apple’s [AR]T initiative, a partnership with the New Museum that featured original works by well-known artists in augmented reality.

He has also previously been director, prêt-à-porter homme at Louis Vuitton and vice president, sales and merchandising at Thom Browne, and in sales and merchandising, men’s wear, at Helmut Lang.

He was also an executive producer of Ryan McGinley’s first feature length documentary film and is a volunteer advisor on the Technology and Innovation Council at the Guggenheim Museum in New York.