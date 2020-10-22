Linh Peters has been named global chief marketing officer of Calvin Klein, effective Nov. 2.

Most recently Linh was with Starbucks, where she has been vice president, loyalty, partnerships and licensed stores product and marketing. At Starbucks, she has overseen the brand’s loyalty program and digital consumer engagement strategies and marketing. Earlier she was Starbucks’ vice president of brand and product marketing, overseeing the company’s go-to-market strategy for brand products and consumer experience. She has also held senior marketing roles at Ulta Beauty and Target.

In her new role, Linh will leverage her background to help develop the Calvin Klein brand experience, product marketing and data-driven marketing innovation. She will oversee all aspects of Calvin Klein’s consumer marketing organization.

The role was previously occupied by Marie Gulin-Merle, who left last October.

Calvin Klein’s current acting chief brand officer, Greg Stogdon, and acting chief marketing officer, J.D. Ostrow, will continue to work with the brand in new ways as Calvin Klein has engaged their agency, Frosty Pop, as branding agency of record.

Earlier this month Klein named Jacob Jordan global chief merchant and product strategist.

