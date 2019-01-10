Calvin Klein Inc. is to shutter its Manhattan flagship in the wake of Raf Simons’ departure as chief creative officer and amid a changing fashion and retail landscape.

Steve Shiffman, chief executive officer of Calvin Klein Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp., revealed the closure among several strategic changes to the brand and organization. It was learned that approximately 100 employees were let go at the company across the entire business.

The brand’s three key initiatives include relaunching Calvin Klein 205W39NYC under a new name, design approach and creative direction. The new name is still under wraps.

The new business will focus on connecting directly to all the other Calvin Klein brands and amplifying each category with its product mix and aspirational experiences. The company plans to close its historic flagship store at 654 Madison Avenue this spring. It couldn’t be learned if another PVH or Calvin Klein brand would be taking over the lease.

The flagship, which was reimagined under Simons features a floor-to-ceiling installation by artist Sterling Ruby, had showcased the 205W39NYC collection. Ruby had transformed the decor from its minimal design by John Pawson to a maximal design featuring an overwhelming wash of bright yellow painted walls.

Real estate sources had indicated last week that Klein recently signed a new lease for the 18,000-square-foot store over three floors, where it paid $852 per square foot. Klein also said it would be evaluating options for future retail locations and will be unveiling new consumer experiences both online and offline.

As reported, Klein’s leadership team has adopted a digital-first approach and introduced a new “consumer marketing organization.” The concept is to accommodate the rapidly changing demands of today’s consumers with highly specialized teams focused on new areas including consumer engagement and shopper experience.

WWD reported last week that Steven Waldberg, former senior director, global communications at Bulgari, has joined Calvin Klein as executive vice president, consumer engagement, a new post. He reports to Marie Gulin-Merle, chief marketing officer at Calvin Klein.

Waldberg will be responsible for marketing, public relations, communications, social and corporate social responsibility. He takes over some duties formerly handled by Rod Manley, who as reported, resigned his post as executive vice president, influence marketing and communications, to become chief marketing officer of Burberry, effective Jan. 7.

Waldberg will also take over some responsibilities from Michael DeLellis, executive vice president, integrated global marketing, who assumed the new post of executive vice president, strategic marketing initiatives and transformation, also reporting to Gulin-Merle. He is in charge of global up-skilling in digital-first marketing and organizational development. This includes training and educating the teams on skill sets specific to mobile, social, content, data and e-commerce.

Further, the Klein business will streamline its North America division to become a more effective organization, including consolidating operations for the men’s Calvin Klein Sportswear and Calvin Klein Jeans business as a means of further strengthening the brand’s positioning. The Calvin Klein retail and e-commerce teams will be integrated to create an omnichannel approach mirroring how consumers browse, shops and purchase today.

“Calvin Klein has long been driven by its ability to balance art and commerce in a culturally relevant way – one that has often defied the status quo. Our industry is witnessing a historic transformation in consumer behavior which presents a significant growth opportunity as we look to grow the brand to $12 billion in global retail sales over the next few years. Now more than ever, we must double down on meeting consumer demands by creating culturally relevant products and experiences that engage communities by pushing fashion and culture forward,” said Shiffman.

Shiffman added that these moves would “enable us to run a more modern, dynamic and effective business, as well as allow us to reinvest in the brand.”