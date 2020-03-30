By  on March 30, 2020

MILAN — Italy’s Camera Nazionale della Moda, through its associates, is donating 3 million euros to the “Italia, we are with you” solidarity project created by its member brands and open to other industry companies and associations. The association on Monday also underscored its strong relations with China and the material support Italy is receiving from the country.

The “Italia, we are with you” project will enable the special commissioner for the emergency, Domenico Arcuri, and the Civil Protection Authority to donate ventilators and other required equipment, such as medical surgical masks, testing reagents and protective clothing, to support all the hospitals in need, including the new intensive care unit at the former Milan fairgrounds, and the health-care system of the country, which has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus spread.

