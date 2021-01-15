During Shanghai Fashion Week’s spring 2021 runway season in October, designer Angel Chen revealed an exclusive collaboration with Canada Goose, featuring intriguing reinterpretations of the outerwear giant’s jackets. Today, the 13-piece collaborative collection — which marks Canada Goose’s first capsule collection — is releasing for purchase.

“Canada Goose is iconic, the reference for outerwear in the world, and it was so exciting to work with their heritage pieces, reinterpreting them through a new lens for this collection,” Chen said. “Visiting the brand’s headquarters and touring their archival collections was so inspiring. This collection represents the transition from winter in Canada to spring in China. It is a dream watching it come to life through my eyes on the runway to seeing it uniquely styled in the city.”

The capsule features men’s and women’s outerwear that combines function with bold, utilitarian fashion. Chen’s twist on brand signatures incorporates a vivid palette — mostly monochromatic pink and red (a nod to her heritage and culture), as well as black and white — plus mix-and-match versatility in silhouettes. For instance, the men’s and women’s boxy Snow Mantra parka can be styled upside down (as seen on the runway atop a voluminous pleated tulle skirt), or zipped-off and worn in multiple, deconstructed ways.

“Over the years, we have worked with some of the world’s best. This season, we introduce a new type of partnership with Angel Chen, our first guest designer,” Woody Blackford, executive vice president of product at Canada Goose, commented. “In our approach, we look for unique and creative perspectives, drawing inspiration from distinct aesthetics that challenge us. Our brief is to reinterpret and reimagine our core design DNA through their eyes. Angel has done just that, putting her signature spin on our most iconic products.”

The capsule also incorporates versatility through its fabrics (designed for varying weather conditions), featuring a range from Canada Goose’s high-performance materials throughout. Arctic tech for the Snow Mantra parkas, a bomber jacket, vest and crossbody bags; Tri-durance for two rain jackets; merino wool for knits, and recycled feathers and light ripstop for a down jacket. The modern silhouettes range from $325 to $1,695 in sizes XXS to XL and are available today on Canada Goose’s e-commerce.