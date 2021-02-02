Capri Holdings Ltd has formed The Capri Holdings Foundation for the Advancement of Diversity in Fashion. The company has pledged $20 million to further the foundation’s mission of supporting diversity, inclusion and equality throughout the industry.

The foundation will work with colleges and high schools to create opportunities in fashion for underrepresented communities. Through the development of on-campus recruitment, mentorship and scholarship programs, the foundation seeks to support the next generation of talent and to prepare students for careers in fashion.

“We are pleased to announce the creation of The Capri Holdings Foundation for the Advancement of Diversity in Fashion,” said John D. Idol, chairman and chief executive officer of Capri. “Diversity and inclusion are embedded in the DNA of each of our fashion luxury brands Versace Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. Capri’s role as a global leading fashion company is to set trends, inspire creativity and represent the world around us. We are doing our part to promote a more inclusive fashion industry with our investment in the foundation.”

