Carine Roitfeld to Include Private Collection in Fashion Craft Display

Boasting a frothy Chanel couture bridal gown and a body-shrouding crystal creation by Richard Quinn, a forthcoming exhibition in Hong Kong promises to dazzle with a display of extreme fashion artisanship.

“Savoir-Faire: The Mystery of Craft in Fashion” is slated to open Dec. 13 at the K11 Art & Culture Centre in Hong Kong for a two-month run.

The display is the brainchild of Hong Kong-based developer and entrepreneur Adrian Cheng and fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, partners in a webinar series dubbed “K11 Original Masters” that spotlights rare savoir-faire.

As curator, Roitfeld has gathered examples of haute craftsmanship from the likes of Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Dior, Schiaparelli, Loewe and Iris Van Herpen, in addition to one-of-a-kind pieces from her private collection.

An intensely embellished look by Richard Quinn Courtesy

The focus is on the recent past, with the oldest look a metal minidress from Paco Rabanne’s spring 1993 couture collection. Roitfeld also selected a glittering fall 2010 Givenchy couture look by Riccardo Tisci.

Roitfeld held out hope that seeing “the most exemplary cases of craft” would inspire “a deep appreciation for the history and heart of fashion among the next generation” and a “commitment to keeping fashion’s most significant techniques alive.”

The Quinn ensemble, for example, from the British designer’s fall 2020 ready-to-wear collection, boasts embroidery consisting of pearls, buttons, bugle cuts and diamante gems on duchesse satin and mesh.

Chief executive officer of New World Development, founder of K11 Group and owner of Rosewood Hong Kong, Cheng is working to rejuvenate fast-disappearing Chinese craftsmanship via his K11 Craft and Guild Foundation, which will include some rare artifacts amid the garments.

Displayed thematically, about 30 outfits are to be housed at the venue on Hong Kong’s Victoria Dockside, interspersed with 12 exceptional design objects, ranging from a tea cup set to a lacquered cabinet that originates from Yangzhou.

This lacquered cabinet with a Chinese scholar pattern is to go on display. Courtesy

Roitfeld and Cheng are to host live launch events in Paris and Hong Kong on Dec. 10 that will be connected via livestream.

The first two episodes of the “K11 Original Masters” were dedicated to Chanel-owned Maison Lemarié, the Paris-based specialty atelier specializing in feathers and flowers, and the house of Dior. A final installment is scheduled for early November.

