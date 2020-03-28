By  on March 28, 2020

MILAN – Showing a united front is a priority, Carlo Capasa, president of Italy’s Camera della Moda, told WWD on Saturday morning.

“The system is coordinated and the message is one, without barriers, to defend jobs, and we want to convey a realistic message,” he said, referring to the changes in show calendars made globally on Friday.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers