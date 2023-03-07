Carolina Herrera Is Headed to Rio de Janeiro for Resort 2024 Show

Carolina Herrera will stage its resort 2024 collection in Rio de Janeiro. It’s the company’s first runway presentation outside New York City.

The show will take place during sunset on June 1 at an undisclosed location. The multiday celebrations will culminate with a party for the global launch of the new Good Girl Blush Eau de Parfum.

“I am thrilled to be staging our first destination show in Rio de Janeiro,” said creative director Wes Gordon. “It’s an inspiring city for so many reasons. The lively color palette, the unique blend of its universally loved music, the breathtaking Modernist architecture of Oscar Niemeyer, and the exuberance of its traditions, which I have immense respect for.

“Rio has an extraordinarily rich heritage, diversity and blend of cultural backgrounds. We are a house with Latin origins at heart, and this collection is our chance to explore that DNA from a different geographical and cultural vantage point out of deep respect and admiration. I look forward to collaborating with the local teams to put together this truly special experience,” Gordon added.

Carolina Herrera will also partner with Spectaculu, a not-for-profit organization founded in Rio de Janeiro offering professional training in creative industries for underprivileged young people.

The fashion show marks a return to Brazil for the House of Herrera. In 2019, founder Carolina Herrera — who was born in Caracas, Venezuela — and beauty director Carolina Adriana Herrera visited São Paulo for the launch of Good Girl Dot Drama.

Carolina Herrera plans for its fall and spring runway shows to be in New York as part of the official New York Fashion Week schedule.

Meantime, other brands taking their resort or cruise shows on the road include Max Mara, which will show its resort show in Stockholm on June 11; Chanel, which is showing cruise in Los Angeles on May 9; Gucci, which will present its cruise 2024 collection in South Korea on May 15, and Louis Vuitton, which will show cruise 2024 on May 24, but hasn’t revealed its destination yet.