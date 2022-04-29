Celine Showcases Beachwear Collection With Pop-up at Le Bon Marché

Celine is showcasing its beachwear capsule collection with a pop-up at Paris department store Le Bon Marché, opening on Saturday.

Dubbed “Plein Soleil,” like the 1960 French film adaptation of “The Talented Mr. Ripley” starring Alain Delon, the collection is inspired by the French Riviera, where Celine artistic director Hedi Slimane set the film for his spring 2022 collection.

The temporary installation on the ground floor, which will remain in place until June 5, resembles a beach cabin. Lacquered white wooden floorboards evoke boardwalks, while gold and amber tinted mirrors echo the warm light of summer. The wood and leather furnishings are accented with straw deck chairs.

A straw bag from Celine’s “Plein Soleil” beachwear collection. Emmanuel de Jorna/Courtesy of Celine

The face of the collection is French actress and director Suzanne Lindon, who first appeared in a Celine campaign in 2010 and recently starred in the French version of “In Treatment” on Franco-German channel Arte.

The line includes crop tops, as well as a floral-printed dress, lightweight denim pieces, and a handmade crochet dress. For poolside lounging, Slimane offered terry cloth bandeau tops and skirts, bikinis, sandals, sneakers, sunglasses, beach towels and a variety of hats, alongside classic straw bags and striped totes.

Completing the selection is a hammock; a Finnish throwing game called Mölkky, consisting of wooden pins, and a pétanque set.

Celine in 2020 joined the ranks of luxury brands courting customers in summer holiday destinations with in-season merchandise. The “Plein Soleil” collection will also be sold in three pop-ups in China, in addition to 16 Celine boutiques worldwide, including those in Saint-Tropez and Cannes, France; Monaco; Miami, and Dubai.

Meanwhile, Dior has been steadily expanding distribution of its Dioriviera collection since it was launched in 2018, while Loewe’s Paula’s Ibiza capsule collection is now in its sixth edition. All three brands are owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, as is Le Bon Marché.

Pétanque balls from Celine’s “Plein Soleil” beachwear collection. Courtesy of Celine

