CFDA Inducts 10 New Members

The Council of Fashion Designers of America has added 10 designers to its membership roster.

The new CFDA members are Brandon Blackwood; Colm Dillane of KidSuper; Tremaine Emory of Denim Tears and Supreme; Danielle Hirsch of Danielle Frankel; Greg Lauren; Raul Lopez of Luar; Jamie Okuma of J. Okuma; Daniel Roseberry of Maison Schiaparelli; Rio Uribe; Gypsy Sport, and Elena Velez.

“It’s so important for the world to see talent at the highest levels coming from America. Our newest members represent everything America has to offer… diversity… creativity… and true individual talent,” said Thom Browne, chairman of the CFDA.

“These 10 designers were purposely selected and invited by the board of directors, which is a great honor,” said Lisa Smilor, CFDA executive vice president. “The CFDA looks forward to their active participation within the organization and working together to help champion and elevate American fashion and drive positive change.”

The CFDA has a membership roster of 458 of America’s womenswear, menswear, jewelry, eyewear and accessory designers. In addition to hosting the annual CFDA Fashion Awards, the organization owns the Fashion Calendar, is the organizer of the Official New York Fashion Week Schedule, and offers Runway360. The organization also provides its members with thought-leadership and business development support.