CFDA Names 16 Interim Members

The Council of Fashion Designers of America has added 16 interim members to its roster.

The CFDA established the new — by invitation, temporary three-year term — interim tier of membership in 2022 to create support for designers who have been in business less than five years as a pipeline to CFDA membership. The original group of 22 interim designers is now 20. One became a full member and another inactive.

In addition to access to full member benefits, the interim members are provided with opportunities, resources, introductions and one-on-one mentorship based on needs and goals. Membership dues are waived for the interim designers for all three years, but they must be active participants in order to be afford the opportunity.

The 16 new interim members are Jacques Agbobly, Agbobly; Patrick Christopher, Sloan and Bennett; Tamara Davydova, Minimalist; Lizzie Grover Rad, Grover Rad; Charles Harbison, Harbison Studio; Joseph Keefer, JKeefer; Elizabeth Kuzyk, Kuzyk; Andrew Kwon; Marie Laffont; Grace Ling; Andrea Mary Marshall, Salon 1884; Stephen Mikhail, Atelier Cillian; Nicholas Raefski; Esha Soni; Josh Tafoya, and Jackson Wiederhoeft, Wiederhoeft.

“The CFDA is proud to welcome this exceptionally talented group of designers to the organization. In the short time that each as been in business, they have shown great promise for a long and successful career ahead. We will work together to assure that they have a solid framework and network in place to support the future growth of their businesses,” said Lisa Smilor, executive vice president.

As reported, last week the CFDA named 10 new full members to its roster.

The designer interim additions bring the total CFDA membership to 474 womenswear, menswear, jewelry, eyewear and accessory designers.

Earlier this year, five CFDA interim members — Patrick Cupid; Emma Gage of Melke; Nicole Muhammad of Sew Elevated; Michael Ward of The Salting, and Marrisa Wilson NY — showcased their collections at The Canvas’ World Trade Center in New York for the first quarter of 2023, as reported. The space allowed the CFDA interim members, who have never had a brick-and-mortar location and have only sold online, a “turnkey” situation.