The Council of Fashion Designers of America has forged an official partnership with American Express, which will become a founding partner of the new Runway360, the digital platform that provides a centralized hub and business tool for the American fashion community.

Through this broader partnership, American Express will work with the CFDA to develop fashion experiences and perks exclusively for card members in the future, giving them a glimpse into the industry’s noteworthy events.

American Express has been a major supporter of New York Fashion Week for years. For over a decade, Amex offered Skyboxes to the fashion shows at Bryant Park and Lincoln Center. The company has also done many exclusive shows for its card members. In 2013, for example, Amex did an exclusive show featuring CH Carolina Herrera, in collaboration with Harper’s Bazaar. In 2017, it partnered with Opening Ceremony to present “Changers, a Dance Story,” a performance written and directed by Spike Jonze at NYFW. Amex has supported up-and-coming designers through MADE and MADE L.A. and donated to the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.

American Express’ support for Runway360 is expected to not only help provide designers with a platform to grow during this difficult time, but continues the company’s long-standing partnership with the CFDA to cultivate emerging talent in the fashion industry.

View Gallery Related Gallery Eye Candy: Glam That Stands The Test Of Time

“American Express was instrumental in helping make the launch of Runway360 possible,” said Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of the CFDA. “They provided access to vital resources and offered support to the CFDA in what has become a truly invaluable partnership. Not only do we share a commitment to helping educate and creating business solutions for designers, but we also see this as a great opportunity to build upon unique consumer engagement to drive awareness for our members.”

Rachel Stocks, executive vice president, global premium products and benefits at American Express, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with the CFDA to launch this first-of-its-kind digital platform to support fashion designers today and beyond. We’re excited for the opportunity to continue to provide card members with unique and immersive access to one of the fashion industry’s most iconic events.”

As reported, Runway360 enables designers to connect directly to industry stakeholders and consumers. The portal incorporates key aspects of the designer business, from fashion shows to press, sales and consumer activations in an effort to help drive sales and showcase American fashion creativity.

Some 60 designers will be participating in Runway360 during NYFW, whether showing look books, videos, livestreams of fashion shows, or whatever they choose.

The platform is seasonless and serves as a permanent fixture and main designation for retailers, trade, press and consumers worldwide, each of whom will have a different experience depending on their user profile. The portal supports AR/VR, 360-degree capabilities, livestreams, e-commerce extensions, consumer shopping features and social media integration. The hub will also allow designers to host virtual press conferences and present press kits and fashion show and product images. Brands will be able to activate the integrated shopping elements on their pages to directly reach consumers.

FOR MORE STORIES:

IMG Releases Final Schedule of Events for NYFW: The Shows

CFDA Creates Program to Enable More Opportunities for Black Talent in Fashion

CFDA Unfurls Runway360, a Digital Platform Serving as Centralized Fashion Hub