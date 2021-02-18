The Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue have redesigned the format for the 2021 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.

An evolution of 2020’s A Common Thread initiative, which provided financial relief for those in the fashion community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 program will address the challenges facing the American fashion industry.

The selection committee has been expanded to include Tom Ford, chairman of the CFDA, Aurora James, founder of Brother Vellies and the 15 percent Pledge, and Sam Lobban, senior vice president, Designer & New Concepts, Nordstrom. They join returning judges Anna Wintour, Chioma Nnadi and Mark Holgate of Vogue, Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of the CFDA, Eva Chen, director of fashion partnerships at Instagram, Roopal Patel, senior vice president, fashion director of Saks Fifth Avenue, and model and activist Paloma Elsesser.

The CVFF application will open on March 10, and unlike previous years, all 10 finalists will receive funds and mentorship based on their designated areas of need. Grants were previously reserved for the top three designers. The application is open to emerging designers as well as past CVFF finalists and designer recipients of last year’s A Common Thread funding.

“The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund began in a time of crisis, and given where we are now it’s important that we continue to give back like never before,” said Anna Wintour, editor in chief and global editorial director, Vogue, and global chief content officer, Condé Nast. “After last year’s A Common Thread initiative, we decided to rethink our 17-year fund to serve our designers in the best and strongest way possible.”

The CFDA’s Kolb added, “Designers face enormous challenges and need significant support to navigate this time. We strongly felt that it was the right moment to evolve the Fashion Fund, provide funding and guidance to all 10 finalists, and give them an equal opportunity to survive and ultimately thrive in our industry.”

Last year, A Common Thread raised over $5 million, with more than 160 grant recipients across five rounds. A Common Thread also made a $1 million donation to Harlem’s Fashion Row’s ICON 360, which was created to support designers of color who are pivoting their businesses during the pandemic.

The 2021 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund is supported by Instagram, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Vogue.

