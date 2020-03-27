By  on March 27, 2020

Count New York’s resort and men’s show calendar as among those canceled or postponed.

On Friday, the Council of Fashion Designers of America said New York Fashion Week: Resort 2021 will be canceled, and New York Fashion Week: Men’s, originally slated for June, will be postponed.

