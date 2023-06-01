CFDA Fashion Awards to Take Place Nov. 6 at the American Museum of Natural History

The 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards, for which Amazon Fashion is the presenting partner, will take place Nov. 6 at the American Museum of Natural History.

This is the first time in the award’s 42-year history that they will be held at this location.

“I look forward to celebrating the CFDA Awards at the American Museum of Natural history…an iconic New York landmark,” said Thom Browne, chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion, added, “Amazon Fashion looks forward to continuing its collaboration with the CFDA and further supporting its mission of strengthening American fashion. I am excited to celebrate the visionaries of today who are helping to shape the fashion industry and to continue making Amazon a destination for fashion designers to engage with and inspire millions of customers.”

The annual event celebrates American fashion’s creative excellence and provides program funding for the organization’s pillars — student scholarships, sustainability, business development, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Nominees, who span womenswear, menswear and accessories categories, and honorees, will be revealed in mid-September.

Last year’s awards and gala took place at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani. Catherine Holstein, creative director of Khaite, took home the Womenswear Designer of the Year award and Emily Adams Bode Aujla of Bode won Menswear Designer of the Year for the second year in a row. Raul Lopez of Luar was awarded the American Accessory Designer of the Year, and Elena Velez won the American Emerging Designer of the Year. The event was hosted by Natasha Lyonne, and the presenters included Lenny Kravitz, Cher, Bradley Cooper, Kerry Washington, Martha Stewart and Trevor Noah.