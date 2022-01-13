CFDA, IMG Release February’s NYFW Schedule

New York Fashion Week is moving ahead with in-person shows.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America, in partnership with IMG, has released its NYFW February 2022 schedule, and from the look of things, one would never know the Omicron variant is wreaking havoc in New York City, the country, and throughout the world. Shows take place Feb. 11 through Feb. 16.

Spring continues to be the official central hub of NYFW, but designers are showing all over the city.

Returning to runway shows and presentations are companies such as Anna Sui, Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Dion Lee, Gabriela Hearst, Joseph Altuzarra of Altuzarra, Jason Wu, LaQuan Smith, Michael Kors, Alice + Olivia, Markarian, Eckhaus Latta (anniversary collection), Khaite, Naeem Khan, Peter Do, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, Stuart Vevers of Coach, Tom Ford, Tory Burch, Victor Glemaud, The Blonds, Kevan Hall, Telfar, Elena Velez, Collina Strada, Christian Cowan, Sergio Hudson, Bibhu Mohapatra, Ulla Johnson, and Puppets & Puppets.

Some designers, who normally show on a certain day and time, have taken new spots. For example, Kors, who typically shows at 10 a.m., is showing Feb. 15 at 8 p.m., while Burch, who generally shows on a Sunday, will show on Monday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.

Proenza Schouler has scheduled two back-to-back shows on Feb. 11 at 4 p .m. and 5 p.m., Maxwell is showing Feb. 12 at 8 p.m., and NYFW wraps up with Ford’s show on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

Several brands that are new to in-person activations are Dauphinette, Interior, Judy Turner, Loring, Luchen, Melke, PatBO, Saint Sintra and Zankov.

Among the brands that have scheduled “by appointment” showings are Helmut Lang, Veronica Beard, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Jonathan Simkhai and Bach Mai.

Digital releases will be done by such brands as Kuon, Overcoat, Snow Hue Rao, Tanya Taylor, Adam Lippes, Area, Dennis Basso, Adeam, Cinq a Sept, Et Ochs, Imitation of Christ, Vivienne Hu, Badgley Mischka, Bruceglen, PH5, Loring, Abacaxi, Danarys, N. Hoolywood, NIHL, and Sandy Liang.

Last May, in an effort to support the community as a whole in the wake of COVID-19 and to recognize the resilience of New York’s fashion and retail industry, IMG Fashion Alliance was launched with 11 partners. They are Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Wu, Smith, Alexandra O’Neill of Markarian, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim of Monse, Gurung, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler, Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte, Sergio Hudson and Telfar. Each partner committed to showing their collections across New York for the next three seasons, with the central hub being Spring Studios.

According to the show calendar, Rodarte and Monse aren’t on the schedule. A Rodarte spokeswoman said the designers won’t be doing a runway show this season, “and will keep you posted on our plans.” A Monse spokeswoman said the company decided not to have a runway show in February.

The CFDA and IMG said they are closely monitoring the Omicron variant and any impact it may have on the schedule. Updates will be made on cfda.com, nyfw.com and fashioncalendar.com, should any changes occur.

Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of the CFDA, told WWD, “This year’s lineup is a strong combination of established and noteworthy new names, including Dauphinette, Judy Turner, Loring, Luchen, Melke, PatBO, Saint Sintra and Zankov. The Omicron variant continues to present challenges, at every level, but we are very pleased to see so much talent continue to show at New York Fashion Week with in-person presentations. We continue to be in close contact with local and state health officials to monitor the variant as the well-being safety of all NYFW stakeholders is paramount, and we are aware of the logistical challenges that may arise.”

As reported, New York Men’s Day, which includes Clara Son, Nicholas Raefski, Perry Ellis America, The Academy New York, and Atelier Cillian, will be held Feb. 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

HERE’S THE OFFICIAL NYFW CALENDAR, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE

