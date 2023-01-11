CFDA, in Partnership With IMG’s NYFW: The Shows, Releases New York Fashion Week Schedule

The Council of Fashion Designers, in partnership with IMG’s NYFW: The Shows has released, The New York Fashion Week Official Schedule for the February shows.

The American collections run from Feb. 10 to Feb. 15. Men’s Day will be held Feb. 10.

The American collections will kick off with a Rodarte show on Feb. 10 at 4 p.m., and close with a show by Luar at 8 p.m. on Feb. 15. Thom Browne, the new chairman of the CFDA, will have his runway show on Feb. 14 at 5 p.m.

Showing off the CFDA schedule will be Christian Siriano, whose fall show will take place Feb. 9 at 6 p.m., before the NYFW officially begins.

“Next month’s New York Fashion Week continues to build on last September’s shows with its strong mix of established brands and emerging talents and overall diversity and representation. As we see the next generation of American talent rise, we look forward to continuing this renewed momentum of New York this season and beyond,” Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of the CFDA, told WWD.

The preliminary schedule features 75 designers, including returning brands such as Altuzarra, Anna Sui, Area, Batsheva, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Coach, Collina Strada, Dion Lee, Eckhaus Latta, Elena Velez, Gabriela Hearst, Jason Wu Collection, Khaite, LaQuan Smith, Luar, Markarian, Michael Kors, Paloma Spain, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, Puppets & Puppets, Sergio Hudson, Simkhai, Sukeina, Tory Burch, Ulla Johnson, Veronica Beard, Who Decides War and Willy Chavarria, among others.

First timers to the schedule’s in-person activations include Heron Preston, Koltson, Cucculelli Shaheen, Ayama Studio, Kallmeyer, Kate Barton, Nayon and Zimo.

The NYFW women’s shows will take place all over New York City, although Spring Studios will continue to be the central hub for NYFW: The Shows

The shows and presentations will continue to be presented via Runway360, CFDA’s centralized digital hub and business tool to support American fashion brands’ collection releases year-round.

Showing during Men’s Day on Feb. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to noon will be A. Potts, All Beneath Heaven, Atelier Cillian, Cross Eyed Moose, Kent Anthony, Nobis and Terry Singh, and from 4:30 to 6 p.m. will be Bulan, Cross Eyed Moose, Dionysus, Jahnkoy, Nicholas Raefski, Nobis and Raleigh Workshop. (Cross Eyed Moose and Nobis are showing at both sessions.)

Among the women’s brands presenting by appointment are Cinq a Sept, Libertine and Tara Babylon (all Feb. 10); Libertine (Feb. 11); Ashlyn and Zimo (Feb. 12); Kate Barton, Tanner Fletcher and Tibi (Feb. 13), and Ayama Studio and Kallmeyer (Feb. 14). Tibi will also have appointments Feb. 14 and Feb. 15.

Companies planning digital releases are Lapointe (Feb. 10); Saint Sintra (Feb. 13); Junny and NIHL (Feb. 14), and Bed on Water (Feb. 15).

The men’s shows will be held at Daylight Studios at 450 West 31st Street, 10th floor, and Location 05, also at 450 West 31st Street, seventh floor.

To view the American collections calendar: