CFDA Releases Official New York Fashion Week Calendar for September

The Council of Fashion Designers of America has released the preliminary official New York Fashion Week schedule in partnership with IMG’s NYFW: The Shows.

NYFW will take place from Sept. 9 to 14. Spring Studios will continue to be the central hub for NYFW: The Shows, although NYFW shows will take place all over New York City.

“One of the strengths of NYFW is the city itself and the way it keeps driving our talents. We will continue to see designers show in unique venues and neighborhoods across New York with a base of shows happening at Spring Studios,” said Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of the CDFA.

“September demonstrates continued momentum for the CFDA and the important reach that NYFW provides brands. This season includes a noteworthy international roster, returning designers, first-time shows, and our CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, while reflecting the most diversity in NYFW history,” said Kolb.

NYFW kicks off Sept. 9 with Proenza’s Schouler’s show at 4 p.m. and wraps up Sept. 14 with Tom Ford’s show at 8 p.m.

The preliminary schedule features more than 109 confirmed designers, including such returning brands as Altuzarra, Barragan, Batsheva, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Christian Siriano, Coach, Deveaux New York, Dion Lee, Eckhaus Latta, Gabriela Hearst, Interior, Jason Wu, Jonathan Simkhai, Khaite, Kim Sui, LaQuan Smith, Luar, Maisie Wilen, Markarian, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Michael Kors, Peter Do, Prabal Gurung, Sergio Hudson, Studio 189, Theophilio, Tory Burch, Victor Glemaud, and Willy Chavarria.

Tommy Hilfiger, Area and Puma are returning to NYFW after a hiatus.

As reported, Hilfiger is showing Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn and in a parallel metaverse activation. Area is Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. and Puma is Sept. 13 at 9 p.m., where it is planning “Futrograde,” a runway show featuring fashion, music and sport.

First-time additions to the schedule’s in-person activations include AnOnly Child, Ashlyn, Foo and Foo, LoveShackFancy, Midnight Studios, One/Of by Patricia Moto and Tia Adeola.

International brands Fendi, Marni and Cos will be showing during the week. Fendi, for example, is showing Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. to mark the Baguette’s 25th anniversary (which, as WWD reported, is likely to involve Marc Jacobs in some way), while Marni will show Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. and Cos will show Sept. 12 at 2 p.m.

This year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists Fe Noel, Sukeina, NoSesso, Elena Velez, Judy Turner, Wiederhoeft and BlackBoyKnits also join the week with collection showcases.

“This year marks the 60th anniversary of the CFDA, and as the organizer of the official NYFW schedule, we are incredibly proud to release a lineup that reflects our founding principle: to promote American fashion on a global scale,” added Kolb. “We celebrate the collective excellence, diversity and resilience of our industry and look forward to a strong American collections season alongside our esteemed international guests.”

The in-person shows will take place in accordance with New York State Health Guidelines. The shows and presentations will continue to be presented via Runway 360, CFDA’s centralized digital hub and business tool to support American fashion brands’ collection releases year-round.

As previously reported, New York Men’s Day, which takes place Sept. 9, will feature Amirok, Atelier Cillian, A.Potts, Nobis, Teddy Vonranson and Terry Singh from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and Fried Rice, Holo Market, Nicholas Raefski, Nobis, So.TY, and Todd Patric from 4:30 to 6 p.m. (Nobis is showing at both sessions). The shows will be held at Location 05 and Daylight Studios next to Hudson Yards on the west side of Manhattan.

VIEW THE PRELIMINARY FASHION CALENDAR

American Collections Calendar Spring 2023