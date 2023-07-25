CFDA Releases Preliminary New York Fashion Week Schedule

The Council of Fashion Designers of America has released a preliminary Official New York Fashion Week Schedule. NYFW will run from Sept. 8 through Sept. 13.

NYFW will kick off Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. with Helmut Lang’s spring collection, which will be designed for the first time by Peter Do, and closes Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. with the Luar show by Raul Lopez, who was the CFDA Fashion Awards winner for Accessories Designer of the Year.

The preliminary schedule features more than 71 confirmed designers with additional collections being presented digitally and by appointment.

Returning brands include Alice + Olivia, Altuzarra, Anna Sui, Area, Badgley Mischka, Dennis Basso, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Christian Siriano, Collina Strada, Cos, Dion Lee, Eckhaus Latta, Elena Velez, Gabriela Hearst, Jason Wu, Khaite, LaQuan Smith, Michael Kors, Palomo Spain, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, Puppets & Puppets, Sergio Hudson, Theory, Tibi, Tory Burch, Ulla Johnson and Willy Chavarria.

As reported, Ralph Lauren will make his comeback to the New York runway on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. Also returning to the New York runways are Jonathan Cohen, 3.1 Phillip Lim and Sally LaPointe. Bach Mai will present his first runway show for his brand.

Thom Browne, chairman of the CFDA, doesn’t plan to show during NYFW.

“After representing American design in Paris during Couture earlier this month, we look forward to supporting our fellow American designers throughout the upcoming New York Fashion Week. Looking forward, we will realize a series of activations, both in New York and abroad, to celebrate Thom Browne’s 20th anniversary. More information will be shared soon,” said a Browne spokesperson.

Showing for the first time will be such brands as Advisry, Chan Chit Lo, Fforme, Grace Ling, and Sho Konishi.

This year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists Colin LoCascio, Diotima, Kim Shui, Kozaburo, Melitta Baumeister, Sam Miro Vintage, Tanner Fletcher, Who Decides War and Zankow will also join the week with collection showcases.

The 9 p.m. shows will be Private Policy (Sept. 8), Kim Shui (Sept. 9), Who Decides War (Sept. 10), LaQuan Smith (Sept. 11) and Dion Lee (Sept. 12).

Those showing by appointment this season will be Cinq à Sept, Et Ochs, Markarian, Chan Chit Lo, PatBo, Hellessy, Mara Hoffman, Bed on Water, Interior, and Agbobly.

“New York Fashion Week is an integral part of New York City’s vibrant culture and sense of constant evolution and discovery,” said Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of the CFDA. “This season’s official New York Fashion Week schedule plays to this sentiment and will once again showcase the best of American fashion, both emerging and established. We’re excited to see the return of Ralph Lauren, Jonathan Cohen and 3.1 Phillip Lim to the the New York runway, adding to the week’s energy.”

Once again, Spring Studios will be the central hub for IMG’s NYFW: The Shows. The preliminary Official NYFW Schedule is in partnership with IMG’s NYFW: The Shows.

The shows and presentations will continue to be represented via Runway360, CFDA’s centralized digital hub and business tool to support American fashion brands’ collection releases year-round.

Showing off the official schedule is Coach, which will present its collection on Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

New York Men’s Day will take place Sept. 8. Showing from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. will be A. Potts, Brandon Murphy, Clara Son, Kent Anthony, and Terry Singh. From 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., are Raleigh Workshop, The Salting, Sebastien Ami, Skyco, and Tarpley.

FOR THE OFFICIAL NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SCHEDULE, SEE HERE: