CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Its 2022 Finalists

The Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue have revealed the finalists for the 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.

The 10 finalists are Jacques Agbobly, Black Boy Knits; Elena Velez; Felisha Noel, Fe Noel; Lauren Harwell Godfrey, Harwell Godfrey; Taofeek Abijako, Head of State; Conley Averett, Judy Turner; Colm Dillane, Kidsuper; Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph, No Sesso; Omar Salam, Sukeina, and Jackson Wiederhoeft, Wiederhoeft.

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund was established after 9/11 to help emerging designers and cultivate the next generation of American fashion talent. It began in 2003 and in 2021, the format evolved to address the challenges that face the American fashion industry, granting funds to all finalists and personal mentorship with industry leaders based on designated areas of need.

“Our 10 finalists are a wonderful reminder that great fashion isn’t only wildly creative, but that it comes with a conscience,” said Anna Wintour, chief content officer, Condé Nast and global editorial director, Vogue. “I’m so proud of this year’s group; they represent the very best of what America can be — and what it can stand for.”

Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of the CFDA, added, “This year’s group of finalists are among the best talents to being fashion into the future. They’re diverse, daring, and redefine codes of American style.”

The 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund is supported by Afterpay, Instagram, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Vogue.

Designer Thom Browne and Nick Molnar, cofounder and co-CEO of Afterpay, have joined the 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Selection Committee. In addition to Browne and Molnar, the committee members are Wintour; Kolb; Mark Holgate, Vogue; Chioma Nnadi, Vogue, Aurora James, Brother Vellies/Fifteen Percent Pledge; Roopal Patel, Saks Fifth Avenue; Eva Chen, Instagram; Sam Lobban, Nordstrom, and Paloma Elsesser, model and activist.

FOR MORE STORIES:

CFDA and Vogue Revamp 2021 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Format

CFDA, Afterpay Toast Emerging and Established Designers