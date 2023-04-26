×
Chanel Names Stephane Blanchard President of U.S. Region and Chanel Inc.

He succeeds John Galantic, who resigned from the company and will leave June 30.

Stephane Blanchard
Stephane Blanchard Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel has named Stephane Blanchard president of the U.S. region and Chanel Inc., effective Sept. 1.

He succeeds John Galantic who, as reported Monday, decided to leave the company after 16 years to pursue external career opportunities. He plans to lead the company through June 30.

Blanchard will report to Leena Nair, global chief executive officer of Chanel, and will join the company’s global leadership team.

Currently, Blanchard is managing director of Chanel Korea, a post he has held since 2016. During this time, Chanel said, he has developed transformative initiatives in talent development and culture, client engagement, retail agility and sustainability, while driving significant business growth. He has also helped drive digital and data transformation across the Asia Pacific region.

According to a Chanel spokeswoman, over Blanchard’s 30-year career with the brand, Blanchard has established “an excellent reputation” as a multicultural, versatile and agile leader.

Prior to his current role, he has also served as a managing director of Chanel Russia & C.I.S., as well as Chanel Germany.

Blanchard’s successor at Chanel Korea hasn’t been named yet.

As reported earlier this week, Galantic declined to comment at this time on his plans.

